Preview: Knicks at Hawks

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks should know each other pretty well by now, considering the two teams meet Tuesday in Atlanta for their third matchup in an 11-day span. The scheduling quirk provides New York guard Arron Afflalo another opportunity to torch the team he burned for 38 points in Sunday’s 111-97 victory.

Afflalo hit 14-of-17 shots Sunday, including 7-of-8 from 3-point range, but was quick to point out to reporters after the game that New York’s defensive efforts set the tone for his performance – and is critical to the Knicks climbing above .500. “When we get defensive stops, we tend to get run outs, open shots,” he said. The Hawks have dropped two of three after a six-game winning streak, rallying from 19 points down in a victory over Houston, and were down by double digits for most of the second half Sunday. “We have them again on Tuesday,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer told the media after Sunday’s loss. “We’ll have to prepare, think about what it takes to execute better on both ends.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (16-19): New York hopes to carry Sunday’s momentum into the opener of a three-game road swing, having lost four in a row and nine of 11 away from home. Forward Carmelo Anthony scored only 11 points Sunday but typically shines against Atlanta, averaging 26 points and 7.5 rebounds in 28 career contests against the Hawks – and scoring more than 30 points seven times in games at Atlanta. Center Kristaps Porzingis averages 13.1 points and eight rebounds, while center Robin Lopez recorded his second double-double of the season Sunday (16 points, 11 rebounds).

ABOUT THE HAWKS (21-14): Guard/forward Kyle Korver showed signs of snapping out of his recent shooting funk Sunday, going 5-of-12 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range after shooting 2-of-27 (1-of-24 from beyond the arc) in his previous three games. Forward Paul Millsap has reached double figures scoring in 11 consecutive games, averaging 21 points on 49.4 percent shooting from the field in his past five contests. Center Al Horford is averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds in three games against New York this season.

1. Atlanta – which ranked third in the league entering Monday’s games in steals at 9.4 per contest – recorded 11 steals Sunday, the 16th time the Hawks have reached double figures in thefts this season.

2. Afflalo averaged only 7.8 points on 31.7 percent shooting from the field in his previous six games before Sunday.

3. The Hawks beat New York in Atlanta on Dec. 26, rallying from an early 23-8 deficit to win 117-98.

PREDICTION: Hawks 105, Knicks 97