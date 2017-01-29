Preview: Knicks at Hawks

The New York Knicks are struggling as the losses mount and trade rumors swirl around Carmelo Anthony, so an injury to Derrick Rose is the last thing they needed heading into Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Hawks. New York won for only the fifth time in its past 19 games Friday, beating Charlotte 110-107 but losing Rose to a sprained left ankle in the third quarter.

“I think we realize now that time is running out,” New York guard Courtney Lee told reporters after scoring 16 points in the victory, highlighting the urgency for the Knicks to snap out of their funk. It has been a shaky week for Atlanta, which has lost two of its past three after being blown out at home 112-86 on Friday by Washington. The Hawks sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and hold a half-game lead over the Wizards in the Southeast Division, but have allowed 113.7 points per game this week. “We didn’t give them any resistance,” Atlanta forward Paul Millsap said. “We have to focus on ourselves and figure it out.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (21-27): Anthony scored 18 points with 11 rebounds but shot just 8-of-26 from the field, drawing boos from the home crowd. Reserve point guard Brandon Jennings scored 15 points and filled in solidly for Rose, while Kyle O’Quinn added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The Knicks are third in the league in total rebounds per game (46) and second-chance points per game (15.3).

ABOUT THE HAWKS (27-20): Atlanta’s defensive struggles of late are surprising considering the Hawks are in the top 10 in the league in scoring defense (103.2 points per game). Center Dwight Howard continues to rank among NBA leaders in rebounding (12.8) and field-goal percentage (63.6 percent), but Millsap scored a season-low four points Friday. Point guard Dennis Schroder scored nine points, after averaging 21.3 in his previous four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks will be without F Thabo Sefolosha (groin), while forward Mike Muscala (chin contusion) is probable.

2. New York is 8-16 away from home entering the start of a three-game road trip.

3. Atlanta is 2-1 against the Knicks this season; Anthony is averaging 23.7 points per game in the three games to lead New York, while Schroder paces the Hawks at 18.7.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Knicks 101