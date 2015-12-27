Hawks 117, Knicks 98

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks, last year’s top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, are returning to form. So are the fading New York Knicks.

Forward Paul Millsap scored 22 points, leading Atlanta past the Knicks 117-98 on Saturday at Philips Arena.

The Hawks overcame an early 15-point deficit to win for the sixth straight time. Atlanta (20-12) has surged into second place in the Eastern Conference, just percentage points behind the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks (14-17) were manhandled in the paint by the smaller Hawks and dropped their third straight game. Atlanta outscored the Knicks 62-32 in the paint.

New York forward Carmelo Anthony returned the lineup after missing a loss at Cleveland on Wednesday with a sprained ankle. Anthony scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Knicks. Rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis finished with nine points.

The Hawks led 87-75 entering the fourth quarter. The lead quickly ballooned to 20 on a straight-on 3-pointer from guard Kyle Korver with 6:10 to play. It was the sharp-shooting Korver’s only bucket of the game, but his teammates picked up the slack.

Forward Mike Scott came off the bench to score 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and forward Kent Bazemore also connected twice from long range. Forward Al Horford added 19 points, and point guard Jeff Teague finished with 17 for the Hawks.

The Knicks got off to a sizzling start, shooting 63.6 percent in the first quarter. They led 18-4 midway through the quarter, but the Hawks weathered the barrage and climbed back into the game in the second quarter. Teague beat the buzzer with a 28-foot 3-pointer that cut Knicks’ lead to 63-60 at halftime.

Forwards Lance Thomas and Derrick Williams each came off the bench to score 12 points for the Knicks.

The Hawks took their first lead, 71-68, on a 3-pointer by Bazemore with 7:56 left in the third quarter. Atlanta has scored at 100 points in all six games of their current win streak.

The Knicks committed 22 turnovers, leading to 22 Atlanta points.

NOTES: Including Saturday’s game, the Hawks and Knicks will meet in three of the teams’ next five games. ... Atlanta PG Jeff Teague’s 23 points Wednesday in a win over Portland were his most in 11 games. ... The Hawks sent a second-round draft pick to the Knicks for G Tim Hardaway Jr. on draft night in June. Hardaway has played in only four games so far for the Hawks and was inactive Saturday. ... The Knicks and Hawks are two of the best free-throw shooting teams in the NBA. The Knicks rank third at 81 percent, and Atlanta is fifth at 79.7 percent.