Korver helps Hawks rally past Knicks

ATLANTA -- Kyle Korver got hot while Carmelo Anthony disappeared, as the Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 103-96 victory over the New York Knicks?on Saturday night at Philips Arena.

Korver, the Hawks’ sharp-shooting guard, hit six 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter, to help Atlanta overcome a 13-point halftime deficit and snap a two-game slide. Korver finished with a game-high 27 points.

Anthony, the Knicks forward has been mired in a shooting slump to start the season, scored only eight points in the final three quarters and finished with 20.

Anthony shot just 28.1 percent in last three games, but got going early against the Hawks. He drilled his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer from the wing, playfully hit himself in the head and went to work.

He had 12 points in the first quarter, scoring from the inside and outside. But he couldn’t keep it going.

“I felt great,” Anthony said. “I just kind of cooled down. I thought they made an adjustment, and I don’t think we did a good job keeping the same energy.”

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said mixing up the defensive looks against Anthony keyed the turnaround.

”Carmelo is such a good player. You can never take credit for anything that happens,“ Budenholzer said. ”But I do think we threw multiple people at him, starting with Paul (Millsap), who is a unique power forward in that he can guard a guy like Carmelo that can step out on the court, a guy that can play off the post.

“Then you have DeMarre (Carroll) and Thabo (Sefolosha). That just helps when you have a great player. When you can run fresh people at him and make it hard for him all night.”

The Hawks (2-3), coming off a double-overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, looked out of sync to start. The offense struggled to make basic passes to start possessions.

Starting frontcourt Al Horford and Paul Millsap combined to go 3 of 11 from the floor in the first half. The defense also was a step slow and got beat down the floor several times en route to giving up 61 points in the first half.

“It was just energy and a different mentality to be honest,” Korver said. “We came out and played like we lost in double overtime the night before. Coach challenged us at halftime and guys responded. That’s just what we needed.”

The Knicks (2-5) shot 58.7 percent from the field and outrebounded sluggish Atlanta 26-15 in first half. The second half was a different story.

In danger of getting blown out, Korver heated up and got Atlanta back in the game with a pair of 3-pointers early in the third quarter. Guard Dennis Schroder kept the comeback going with a steal and fast break assist to Sefolosha that gave the Hawks a 75-74 lead at the end of the third.

Schroder had 11 points and five steals and Millsap added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Iman Shumpert had 19 points before fouling out and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15 for the Knicks, who have lost four in a row and was outscored 28-11 at the foul line.

“In the second half, we couldn’t figure out a way to defend without fouling,” New York coach Derek Fisher said. “That allowed them to get their half-court defense set, which they couldn’t do as much in the first half. In the first half we were running out, the ball was moving and it was hard for them to defend us. That’s why we scored 61 points in the first half. In the second half, because of the fouls, it slowed the game down.”

NOTES: Knicks F Andrea Bargnani (hamstring) and Gs Jose Calderon (calf) and Pablo Prigioni (ankle) were inactive. ... Hawks rookie F Adreian Payne was inactive with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The first-round pick out of Michigan State has yet to make his regular-season debut. Hawks G John Jenkins (healthy) also was inactive. ... New York first-year coach Derek Fisher, still tinkering with his rotation, did not set his starting lineup until minutes before tipoff. ... The two teams split last season’s four meetings and will play again Monday in New York.