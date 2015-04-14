Knicks surprise Hawks in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks rarely lose at home and the New York Knicks rarely win on the road, but form did not hold Monday night.

Rookie guard Langston Galloway was 6 for 6 on 3-point attempts en route to a career-high 26 points, and the Knicks held on for a 112-108 victory over the Hawks, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

“I haven’t been hot like this,” said Galloway, who was 10 for 12 overall. “I hit some 3s in the D-League, but not 6 for 6.”

Galloway went undrafted out of St. Joseph’s University and didn’t stick with the Knicks until January.

“Hopefully this game was a stepping stone for me and the team,” said Galloway, who is second in scoring among NBA rookies at more than 12 points per game.

Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had 23 points, and forward Jason Smith, who scored 20 points, hit two clinching free throws with 9.3 seconds remaining as the Knicks (17-64) won their second road game in three nights after going 5-34 previously.

“These last two games were like a playoff series for us,” Galloway said. “Now we have one more game left at home to try to finish strong.”

The Knicks are finally putting victories together when some of their fans -- thinking about the draft lottery -- wish they weren‘t. Minnesota, not New York, now has the NBA’s worst record and the best chance at the No. 1 pick.

“As players, we’re trying to win the last games we have,” Smith said. “We’ve put a great effort out there the last two games. ... That was a playoff atmosphere. The Hawks are the No. 1 team in the East.”

Guards Jeff Teague and Kyle Korver each had 19 points, but the Hawks (60-21) could not come back after trailing by 17 points in the second quarter and finished 35-6 at home.

“I don’t think we feel very good about tonight,” Korver said. “I don’t think we played with much purpose. At the end, we tried to get back in the game. Give them credit. They shot the ball really well. They played really hard. I didn’t think we approached the game the right way.”

New York shot 56 percent overall and was 13 of 25 on 3-point attempts. The Knicks had a season-best 33 assists, six by Galloway.

The Hawks, down most of the game, tied it at 87-87 early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by guard Shelvin Mack.

The Knicks, though, responded with three consecutive 3-point baskets -- two by Galloway -- and led 109-103 before Korver hit a 3-pointer with 51.8 seconds left.

A basket by forward Mike Muscala got the Hawks within a point with 19.5 seconds left, but Hardaway made one of his two free throws with 14.1 second left, and then Smith put the victory away after Teague missed a runner from the lane.

“We drew up a good play,” Korver said. “I thought Jeff had a good look at the hoop. He thought he made it. ... Sometimes you miss.”

Down by 14 points midway in the third quarter, the Hawks outscored the Knicks 16-7 the rest of the period to get within 83-78. Teague had eight points in the quarter.

The Hawks stumbled offensively and defensively in the first half after the opening three minutes.

The Knicks, hitting 8 of 14 from behind the 3-point arc, led by 17 points late in the second quarter and were up 62-49 at intermission thanks to 57.7 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts and shot 41 percent in the first two quarters

Hardaway scored 13 of his 16 first-half points in the opening quarter as the Knicks overcame an 11-0 run by the Hawks within the opening three minutes and led 32-28 at the end of the period.

The Knicks made 12 of 18 shots in the first quarter, including 4 of 7 on 3-point attempts.

Then things went more in the Knicks’ favor.

Galloway and forward Quincy Acy scored eight points each in the second quarter as the Knicks padded their lead. Galloway had 13 points and Acy 10 at intermission.

“Give New York credit,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I thought they played really well tonight.”

NOTES: Atlanta F Paul Millsap missed his fifth consecutive game due to a sprained right shoulder. He could play in the season finale at Chicago on Wednesday. “He’s making progress. We feel good about his timeline,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. ... The Hawks’ four other regular starters were back in the lineup after being rested Sunday in a loss at Washington. Atlanta is 5-4 in games in which one or more starters rest. ... The Hawks rested G Dennis Schroder, and C Pero Antic (illness) also did not play. ... Philips Arena was sold out for the 24th time in 27 games. Before that, only the opener was a sellout. ... F Cole Aldrich, getting an opportunity with F Andrea Bargnani (illness) out, made a second straight start after leading the Knicks with 19 points and 14 rebounds Saturday in a win at Orlando. ... The Knicks’ final game is at home against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.