Afflalo, Anthony power Knicks past Hawks

ATLANTA -- After an embarrassing 27-point loss to Chicago on New Year’s Day, New York coach Derek Fisher appealed to his team’s pride. The message apparently resonated, as the Knicks responded with another fast start and a second straight victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

On Tuesday, it was guard Arron Afflalo and forward Carmelo Anthony who each scored 23 points to help New York to a 107-101 victory. The Knicks beat the Hawks 111-97 on Sunday and tied the season series at 2-2 against Atlanta.

“Our players took a lot of pride themselves responding to what they thought was a poor finish in Chicago and took it upon themselves and took ownership out there and were able to win a couple games against a really good team,” Fisher said. “We felt that pride come out tonight.”

It wasn’t as easy. New York nearly wasted a 16-point second-half lead as Atlanta pulled within two points, and didn’t secure the victory until guard Jose Calderon scored on driving layup with 18 seconds left.

“That’s generally how the end-of-game situations happen,” Fisher said. “You can draw some things up that may or may not work, it’ important that players are ready to respond in terms of counters and what happens next when first and second option is taken away. They were denying everything and Jose made a back cut and we were able to finish the game off.”

The Knicks (17-19) have won three of their last four and pulled within 2 1/2 games of eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Afflalo, who scored 38 against the Hawks on Sunday, shot 9 for 16, including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and four assists.

“He hit shots,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He hit some tough shots. He made plays. Twenty-three is better than 38, but he still played extremely well.”

Anthony shot 8 for 22 with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Forward Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points on 7 for 12 shooting and added 11 rebounds. Forward Derrick Williams came off the bench to score 15.

Atlanta (21-15) was led by forward Paul Millsap (19 points and seven rebounds), who played through a minor injury to his right knee when he fell awkwardly in the third quarter.

The Hawks also got 16 points from guard Jeff Teague, but he failed to record an assist in a game for the first time since Jan. 24, 2014.

Guard Kent Bazemore scored 15 points, center Al Horford had 13 points and 10 rebounds and guard Kyle Korver scored 12 for Atlanta.

“It’s frustrating because I feel like we are playing hard,” Atlanta center Al Horford said. “We’re doing some good things out there but we keep having mental lapses as a group, forgetting assignments, little things. In order to win, it’s hard, you have to be able to do those things consistently.”

The Knicks shot 50 percent in the first quarter to take a 29-20 lead, with Afflalo scoring eight. The Hawks shot 38.9 percent, but only two starters scored in the period -- Bazemore with eight and Teague with seven.

Budenholzer even tried guard Dennis Schroder, who had not played the last two games, and guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who had not played since Nov. 28.

The Hawks cut the lead to 31-30 with 9:44 left in the half on a 3-pointer by Hardaway, but New York responded with an 11-2 run and led 42-32 at 4:28.

Anthony had 13 in the half and the Knicks led 54-49. Teague had 13 at the half for Atlanta, which had eight turnovers and shot 43.8 percent.

New York continued to pull away in the third quarter and led by as many as 16 after center Robin Lopez scored to make it 73-57 with 6:54 left.

The Hawks rallied to within eight when forward Mike Scott made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 79-71.

New York regained the momentum and led 84-71 at the end of three.

Atlanta outscored New York 30-23 in the last quarter. The Hawks trimmed the lead to 103-101 when Schroder made one of two free throws. Anthony grabbed the miss and the ball worked its way to Calderon, who scored with three seconds left on the shot clock.

“We have to play better for more of the 48 minutes,” Budenholzer said. “We have to make less mistakes for more of the 48 minutes. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself in big deficits and big holes. It takes a lot of energy and a lot of fight to come back, which I credit our guys for fighting and competing. But we have to be better for more of the 48 minutes.”

NOTES: Atlanta F Tiago Splitter was out for the fourth straight game with a right calf strain. He has missed seven previous games with an injured right hip. Guard Justin Holiday was the other inactive. ... Knicks F Lou Amundson stunned teammates by showing up at the morning shootaround with a crew cut. The veteran chopped off his trademark ponytail to go with a hairstyle he hadn’t worn since playing at UNLV. ... Atlanta plays at Philadelphia on Thursday. New York continues a three-game road trip in Miami on Wednesday.