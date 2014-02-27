Preview: New York at Miami

LeBron James and Raymond Felton are both expected to be on the court when the New York Knicks visit the Miami Heat on Thursday. James missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bulls after suffering a broken nose in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last week and will play with a protective mask. Felton was arrested in New York on Tuesday on gun charges after his wife turned in an unregistered loaded firearm to the police.

Felton’s legal troubles are the last thing the Knicks need as they try to bust out of their latest lengthy slump. Carmelo Anthony is averaging 33.1 points the last 10 games but New York is just 2-8 in that span and inconsistent production from Felton and the rest of the guard rotation is one reason for the drought. The Heat have won five straight and are 11-2 in their last 13 games while making a move toward the top spot in the Eastern Conference, where the Indiana Pacers enjoy a two-game lead.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE KNICKS (21-36): Felton was back at practice on Wednesday and had little to say about the incident or his impending court date. “This is not a distraction to this team,” Felton told reporters. “I’m focusing on finishing out this season, finishing out these games with my teammates.” Felton managed eight points and seven assists while Anthony had his third outing of 40 or more points in the last four games only to have New York drop a 110-108 decision at home to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday when Dirk Nowitzki’s last-second shot bounced around the rim and fell through.

ABOUT THE HEAT (40-14): James tested out his new mask as a full participant in practice on Wednesday and made it through the contact drills with no issues. “It’s still uncomfortable, but I still have to wear it,” James told reporters of the mask. “It gets hot under there, and it fogs up, but I’ve worn one before. I’ve been hit, but it lessens the impact.” James was on fire before suffering the broken nose and is averaging 37 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks C Tyson Chandler has posted three straight double-doubles and is averaging 12 points and 15.3 rebounds in that span.

2. The road team has taken four of the last five in the series, including the Heat posting a 106-91 victory at New York on Feb. 1.

3. Miami G Dwyane Wade has posted 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Heat 108, Knicks 96