Heat 108, Knicks 82: LeBron James scored 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting in his first game since suffering a broken nose as Miami trounced visiting New York.

Dwyane Wade added 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Mario Chalmers scored 11 as the Heat cruised to their sixth straight win. Norris Cole and Ray Allen each scored 11 off the bench for Miami, which shot 60.8 percent from the field.

Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points to lead the Knicks, who dropped their fourth straight and fell to 9-18 on the road. Tyson Chandler posted 19 points and 16 rebounds and J.R. Smith scored 11 for New York.

The Knicks were down 55-50 at the half and were within 64-61 early the third before going cold. New York went over five minutes without a point as James and Wade led an 11-0 run, and James added seven points during a 10-0 run closing the period that sent the Heat into the fourth up 87-64.

James added two more baskets and Cole’s layup pushed it to 99-70 with 7:07 left before James took his seat on the bench. The Knicks ended up shooting 37.3 percent from the field and went 4-of-23 from beyond the arc.

GAME NOTEBOOK: G Shannon Brown made his debut with the Knicks and scored six points in 16 minutes off the bench. … New York starting Gs Raymond Felton and Pablo Prigioni combined for two points on 1-of-10 shooting. … Miami remained within two games of the Indiana Pacers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.