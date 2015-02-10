Bosh helps Heat end skid with win over Knicks

MIAMI -- With a game-high 32 points, forward Chris Bosh was the obvious star on Monday night for the Miami Heat.

But there were so many other good things that happened for the Heat on a night in which they snapped their three-game losing streak, defeating the New York Knicks 109-95 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

One of the under-the-radar performances came from backup center Chris “Birdman” Andersen, who had 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks. He also had a behind-the-back pass for an assist and just the 10th 3-pointer of his 13-year NBA career.

”I’ve had a nice, soft touch on the trey ball since college,“ Andersen said. ”But along the way, I’ve had injuries to my hands, my thumbs, my wrists.

“I’ve got some range. It’s pretty much like shooting a bow and arrow, a rifle (or) a handgun. You’ve got to aim, and then you just squeeze.”

Bosh knows full well how to shoot “the trey ball”, making 12 of 23 shots from the floor, including four of six on 3-pointers. He scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, when the Heat busted open what had been a close game.

“The nice thing with CB was that his points came in the flow of the offense,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Bosh, who scored 30 or more points for the sixth time this season. “He wasn’t hunting shots.”

Miami (22-29) received good news on the injury front, getting center Hassan Whiteside back after he missed one game due to a sprained right ankle. Whiteside had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes.

Heat point guards Mario Chalmers (18 points) and Norris Cole (12 points), who are both suffering through career lows in shooting percentage for a season, combined to give Miami scoring punch.

In addition, the win was Miami’s fifth straight in its series against New York, and it was the Heat’s second-highest scoring game of the season.

Not bad for a Heat team that now prepares to face former teammate LeBron James in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Heat also got a boost when the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The Nets and Heat started the night tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We’re going to have to look at the standings every day as much as we don’t want to,” Bosh said of the playoff push.

The Knicks, who fell to an NBA-worst 10-42, lost their fourth consecutive game. They are 3-23 on the road.

New York All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony (sore left knee) returned after a one-game absence and scored 26 points in 32 minutes. However, Anthony appeared to re-injure his knee, leaving the game midway through the fourth quarter.

The Knicks are 0-12 this season when Anthony does not play.

“I think he will be fine,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said of Anthony. “I think he just irritated it.”

There were a few oddities in the first quarter, and that was even beyond the fact that the lowly Knicks shot 52 percent and grabbed a 32-23 lead.

Knicks backup forward Andrea Bargnani, plagued by injuries all season, played for the first time in over a month. He scored four points in 14 minutes overall in just his third game of the season.

“I think he moved pretty good,” Fisher said of Bargnani, “but his timing is off.”

However, the biggest development of the quarter was not such a surprise. Anthony had 14 points, making five of seven shots, including four of four 3-point attempts.

The Heat cut their deficit to 56-52 at halftime as Bosh had 12 points in the second quarter. Anthony was held to four points in the period.

Miami surged ahead in the third quarter, taking a 77-74 lead into the fourth. Chalmers hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give his team the lead.

The Heat controlled the game in the fourth quarter, handing the Knicks yet another loss.

“Carmelo came out shooting well, and the ball was moving,” Fisher said of his team’s good start. “But we couldn’t sustain it.”

NOTES: Heat SG Dwyane Wade (right hamstring) practiced Sunday on a limited basis but missed his sixth straight game Monday. ... Miami SG James Ennis (right knee) sat out. ... Heat F Shawne Williams (right hip) missed his fourth straight game. ... Heat rookie G Tyler Johnson had his contract guaranteed for the rest of the season. ... The Knicks, who have won just one playoff series in 14 years, are getting hammered from all sides. TNT’s Charles Barkley said ex-Knicks G J.R. Smith is playing better with Cleveland for a reason. “If you put him with those idiots in New York,” Barkley said, “he’s going to be an idiot.” ... Knicks owner James Dolan got into a heated email exchange last weekend with a 73-year-old fan, who, in essence, called Dolan a disgrace. Dolan told him he should “go root for the Nets.” ... Both teams play again Wednesday, their last games before the All-Star break. Miami plays at Cleveland. The Knicks play at Orlando.