Anthony scores 35 as Knicks top Heat

MIAMI -- The New York Knicks moved into a three-way tie for third place in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night, a rather stunning rise for a team that was sitting toward the bottom half of the standings just a couple of weeks ago.

Credit Carmelo Anthony. Credit the Knicks for attacking the glass. Credit their bench play.

Those were all factors on Tuesday, when Anthony scored a season-high 35 points to lead New York to a 114-103 victory over the undermanned Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Anthony missed his first four shots but then rallied. Overall, he made 13 of 27 shots from the floor, including 3 of 9 on 3-pointers. He made 6 of 7 free throws.

"I finally found my rhythm after the first quarter," said Anthony, whose Knicks have won four straight games and are 9-3 over their past 13. "I was trying to find my legs, trying to find my shot. I got a feel for it in the third quarter."

The Knicks also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from Kristaps Porzingis and 10 points and 10 rebounds (seven offensive) in just 14 minutes from Joakim Noah. Four of Noah's five baskets came on tip-ins.

In addition, New York got key bench contributions from Kyle O'Quinn and Lance Thomas. O'Quinn made 6 of 8 shots, had seven rebounds (five offensive), 12 points, three assists and two blocks. Thomas hit 5 of 6 shots and scored 11 points.

The Knicks (12-9) outscored the Heat in the paint, 56-36. New York also had a 31-15 advantage on second-chance points.

"I don't remember the last time we've been beat up on the glass like that," said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, referring to New York's 18 offensive rebounds. "A lot of times we would have great defense only to give up a tip-in. That's emotionally deflating."

Miami point guard Goran Dragic scored 29 points -- the most during his two-year Heat tenure. He made 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 4 on three-pointers, and added seven assists.

"Goran was sensational," Spoelstra said of Dragic, whose only negative was a game-high five turnovers. "Intensity of play is a skill, and Goran has that, which is probably why he got a little stinger on his elbow at the end."

Miami, which started the game with only nine healthy players, cannot afford Dragic going down.

New York had its own injury concern. Starting point guard Derrick Rose, who scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with 10, missed much of the second half due to back spasms.

He was feeling better after the game, however.

"It calmed down -- it's just spasms," Rose said. "My right side, my right leg -- it was just fatigued. Tomorrow we'll be able to tell what it is."

What it was Tuesday, though, was clear -- a rare road win for the Knicks. The Knicks are 3-6 away from Madison Square Garden.

The suddenly hot Knicks are about to get tested, however. They will play host to the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and then head west on a tough five-game trip that includes a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

On the other side, Miami (7-14) is struggling at home at just 2-8 this season.

The Heat had a couple of good performances other than the one turned in by Dragic, most notably by center Hassan Whiteside, who had 23 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. It was Whiteside's 17th double-double of the season, second in the NBA to Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Miami led 54-53 at the half. New York missed its first 11 three-point tries before Anthony connected. On New York's next possession, Anthony hit a turnaround jumper as the first-half buzzer sounded.

New York had 31 first-half rebounds -- the most against Miami in any half this season.

The Knicks outscored the Heat 31-23 in the third to take an 84-77 lead. Anthony had 13 points in the quarter, including consecutive three-pointers. Knicks guard Brandon Jennings ended the quarter by making a rainbow floater at the buzzer.

New York outscored Miami 30-26 in the fourth. The Knicks are now 11-1 this season when leading after three quarters.

"We knew we had to play better than we did in the first half," Porzingis said. "(Anthony) hit some tough shots, and we came out with a different energy."

NOTES: Knicks SG Courtney Lee (ankle) returned to the lineup after missing two games, and he scored nine points. ... Four Heat players, all of whom have started this season, sat out Tuesday's game: SF Luke Babbit (hip); SF Justise Winslow (wrist), SG Dion Waiters (groin) and SG Josh Richardson (ankle). ... Heat backup F James Johnson (rotator cuff) missed the game, too; he is new to the injury list. Heat players have combined to miss 84 games so far this season. ... Heat C Hassan Whiteside tied his career high by playing 41 minutes in Miami's previous game, at Portland. ... From 1997 to 2000, the Heat and Knicks met in the playoffs four straight years, with New York winning three of those memorable matchups. But this matchup was overshadowed by Wednesday's visit from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to New York's Madison Square Garden. ... Miami will play at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.