Preview: Knicks at Jazz

The streaking Utah Jazz look to record their 10th victory in 13 games when they host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Jazz are back home after a 3-1 road trip, and coach Quin Snyder feels the confidence of his young squad is growing. “I think we’re beginning to have an identity,” Snyder told reporters. “Doesn’t mean we’re a good team yet. Getting better, but I think we’re starting to find out who we are and how we need to play to be a good team.”

New York’s horrendous season continued with Tuesday’s 106-78 drubbing by the Denver Nuggets, another team that is far from elite status. The defeat in the opener of a five-game road trip was the fourth in a row for the Knicks — who dressed just 10 players — and they became the first NBA team this season to reach 50 losses. “When you have guys out it’s a reality, and every team goes through it,” New York coach Derek Fisher told reporters afterward. “That really doesn’t excuse any particular effort by any particular guy on our team.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (12-50): Center Andrea Bargnani has been plagued with injuries in his two seasons with the team and will be a free agent in July. Whether or not he’s back in New York isn’t a topic he likes to tackle. “I don’t think this is the place or the time to talk about the future,” Bargnani told reporters. “There is all the summer in front. Right now, I’m very focused about finishing the season, about finishing the season with the Knicks and with my teammates. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (26-36): Trading away Enes Kanter to the Oklahoma City Thunder and installing Rudy Gobert as the starting center is the biggest reason why Utah has improved its play and gone on a surge. Where Kanter was often shy about mixing it up physically, Gobert isn’t and he’s a superior rebounder and shot blocker. Gobert is averaging 14 rebounds over the last eight games – reaching double digits in seven of them – and has blocked 30 shots over the past 10 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah edged the Knicks 102-100 on Nov. 14 in New York.

2. New York SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (back) missed the Denver contest and is questionable to play against the Jazz.

3. Jazz SF Gordon Hayward has topped 20 points in three of the past four games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 99, Knicks 82