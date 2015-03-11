Jazz overcome inconsistent play to edge Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY -- Playing without Gordon Hayward put the Utah Jazz out of their comfort zone. With their leading scorer and primary offensive weapon on the sidelines against the New York Knicks nursing a lower back strain, things were out of character for the Jazz on both ends of the court for the bulk of 48 minutes.

Utah struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm early and made some potentially costly defensive mistakes but found a couple of players to shoulder the load at critical junctures.

Forward Derrick Favors going things going offensively in the first half and then swingman Rodney Hood did the same in the third quarter to help Utah survive 87-82 over the Knicks on Tuesday night.

Favors scored 29 points and collected 12 rebounds, while Hood added a career-high 17 points. It helped rescue the Jazz on a night where they allowed 30 points in the third quarter and were in serious danger of dropping a home game to a New York team with the league’s worst record.

“We put ourselves in a position where we needed to make plays and make shots in order to win the game,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “We haven’t given up a 30-point quarter, unless it’s the fourth quarter with the lead, in a long time. We didn’t come out at halftime ready to go at all. We didn’t come out at the start of the game ready to go.”

Center Rudy Gobert finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and guard Joe Ingles chipped in 12 points as the Jazz (27-36) won for the eighth time in 10 games since the All-Star break.

Related Coverage Preview: Knicks at Jazz

Guard Alexey Shved scored 21 points and center Andrea Bargnani added 20 to lead New York (12-51). Center Cole Aldrich added 17 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the Knicks, who lost their fifth game in a row.

Down eight at halftime, New York rallied to take the lead in the third quarter behind hot shooting. The Knicks made 72 percent of their attempts from the field during the quarter, during which they went on a 17-2 run. Forward Cleanthony Early and Shved made back-to-back 3-pointers to put New York on top, and Aldrich punctuated the run with a jump hook to make stretch the Knicks’ lead to 57-51.

“We were not very aggressive in the first half, so we came back more focused and more aggressive,” Bargnani said. “We executed better and we had a run to come back in the game.”

The Jazz hung in there behind Hood and his outside shooting. He scored 11 points in the third quarter. Hood cut the deficit to a basket on a 3-pointer and tied the score at 65 on a pair of free throws.

“At the end of the game, Coach (Snyder) put the ball in my hands,” Hood said. “That was a first. I just had to try to make the right plays.”

Utah finally regained the lead for good when Ingles made back-to-back jumpers and drove for a layup a minute later to make it 80-75 with 4:05 left in the third.

New York did not make a field goal over the final 3:08 of the game.

“If you miss a couple of shots or you don’t make a couple of plays, that’s it,” Bargnani said. “That’s the game. It comes up to that.”

Utah struggled through some dry spells on offense in the first half. Consistent play from Favors kept the Jazz on track and helped them pull away a bit from the Knicks before halftime. The forward scored 20 first-half points on 9 of 11 shooting.

New York sprinted out to a quick lead behind hot first quarter shooting from Bargnani. He made his first four baskets to open the game, helping the Knicks carve out a 15-9 lead halfway through the quarter.

Utah’s defense shut down New York through the rest of the quarter. The Knicks scored just five points over the final 6:22 of the period. New York made just one field goal -- a short jumper Aldrich -- over an 8 1/2-minute stretch extending into the second quarter.

Utah went ahead when guard Dante Exum buried a 3-pointer and threw down a dunk as part of a 17-5 run. Once Gobert capped the spurt with a dunk, the Jazz led 26-20 early in the second quarter.

New York briefly went back in front 27-26 on a pair of free throws from Aldrich that capped a 7-0 spurt. Favors made a hook shot and threw down a dunk to put the Jazz back up 32-27. His driving layup on the final play of the half boosted Utah’s lead to 43-35 going into the locker room.

“I just wanted to come out and be aggressive,” Favors said. “I just tried to hold the team down until everybody got into a rhythm, which I did in the first half. Then in the second half, everybody else got into a rhythm, so we were out playing through Rodney, Joe and those guys.”

NOTES: Jazz F Gordon Hayward (lower back strain) missed a game for the first time this season. ... The Knicks lost by an average margin of 20 points per game in eight defeats since the All-Star break. ... Utah, which won 102-100 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14, completed a season sweep of the Knicks. New York last lost a season series to Utah during the 2009-10 season. ... The Jazz outrebounded their opponent for the 10th consecutive game, taking a 40-36 advantage on the glass Tuesday.