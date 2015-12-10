Hayward, Jazz shut down Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY -- On Tuesday in Sacramento, it looked like the Utah Jazz might never play decent defense again until Rudy Gobert returned from his knee injury.

A night later in Utah, it looked like the Jazz might never let the New York Knicks reach double digits.

Forward Gordon Hayward personally outscored the Knicks in the first quarter and scored a game-high 24 points Wednesday as the Jazz cruised to a 106-85 win.

“Two very different nights obviously,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder said, whose team lost 114-106 to the Kings the previous night. “Our tough time in the first quarter (Tuesday) was due to our lack of focus in transition defense. No one got a chance to do anything. ... I thought we communicated a little bit better. We’re still not where I’d like to see us, but our guys, there’s a collective pride.”

Hayward, who had 33 points in his only game against the Knicks last season, outscored New York 13-11 in the first 12 minutes. The visitors eventually passed him up, but the Jazz small forward scored 18 in the first half before sitting most of the second half.

Hayward hit 9 of 14 shots and also contributed five assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes.

“We were rolling,” Hayward said. “We kind of set the tone there in the first quarter for the rest of the game, and they couldn’t come back.”

Forward Carmelo Anthony only scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting as the Knicks lost their third straight.

“The message (to players) is this is where you find out what you’re made of. It’s easy to hold your head, poke your chest out and tell everybody how good you are when it’s going well,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “You really find out what you’re made of when things aren’t going so well.”

Forward Lou Amundson and guard Sasha Vujacic both scored 10 points and were the only other Knicks players in double figures.

This was the biggest loss of the season for New York, which dropped to 10-13. The Knicks’ previous worst margin of defeat came in a 97-78 defeat at home against Miami on Nov. 27.

New York only shot 39.7 percent and was outscored in the paint 42-28. The Jazz shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 9-for-21 from 3-point range.

“I really don’t have the answer to say what is happening at the beginning, but we have to find out quick,” said Knicks guard Jose Calderon of poor New York starts. “They played good today. They hit two or three threes in a row at the beginning to take the lead and we couldn’t get back to that. We have to figure it out.”

Center Derrick Favors had a strong outing for Utah, which bounced back from a sluggish 114-106 loss at Sacramento on Tuesday night. Favors finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Guard Trey Burke added 15 points and five assists for the Jazz, who improved to 10-10.

The game actually started well for the Knicks.

Rookie Kristaps Porzingis gave New York an early 2-0 lead after an offensive rebound kept the team’s first possession alive.

It was all Jazz -- and almost all Hayward -- for the rest of the half.

Hayward put Utah up 6-2 with consecutive 3-pointers for the Jazz, who have been hoisting up more deep shots in injured center Rudy Gobert’s absence.

And the Jazz didn’t stop pouring it on until they had established a 31-point lead in the second quarter.

New York went nearly three minutes between Porzingis’s first bucket and the team’s second basket at the 8:41 mark. The Knicks then went another two scoreless minutes, falling behind 18-4 after a three-point play by Favors.

Hayward outscored New York by himself in the first quarter, 13-11. The Jazz as a team scored 29 in the opening period and pushed their lead to 31 at 49-18 after yet another Hayward 3-pointer.

New York scored 24 points apiece in the second and third quarters to pull within 23, 82-59, going into the fourth quarter.

Jazz guard Rodney Hood was ejected in the fourth quarter after bumping Vujacic hard while the New York player was on a fast break.

Porzingis finished with just four points in 13 minutes.

“That is coach’s decision. His decision,” the Rookie of the Year candidate said. “I guess he wanted me to rest for tomorrow’s game (in Sacramento). I was ready to play, but that was coach’s decision. I don’t know.”

NOTES: This was the first stop in a three-game road trip for the Knicks, who play at Sacramento on Thursday and at Portland on Saturday. “Sometimes being away from home forces you to draw together a little bit more. We’re playing in some tough buildings, starting with (Wednesday),” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. ... Fisher played for the Jazz in 2006-07, averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds as Deron Williams’ backup. ... Knicks forward Lou Amundson played in one game for Utah in that same season. ... Utah’s next two games are against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home Friday and on the road Sunday. ... The Jazz have been trying to find a defensive answer without injured Rudy Gobert (knee) and 7-footer Jeff Withey is a guy the team hopes will seize that opportunity. “Jeff needs to raise his level defensively just like everyone else,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “He’s watched a lot of tape in the last day and a half. He was given us some good things.”