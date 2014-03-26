Preview: Knicks at Kings

The New York Knicks opened a pivotal five-game road trip with a horrendous effort and will try to bounce back when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. New York was routed 127-96 by the woeful Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, allowing a franchise-worst 51 points in the third quarter to fall three games behind the eighth-place Atlanta Hawks in the battle for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The poor showing also clinched a losing season after three straight winning campaigns.

Sacramento is in the midst of its ninth straight losing season and is battling the Lakers and Utah Jazz to avoid the Western Conference cellar. The Kings need to go 5-7 over their final 12 games to post a 30-win season for the first time since 2007-08. New York’s poor showing against the Lakers came in front of new president Phil Jackson, and forward Carmelo Anthony summed up the team’s humiliating effort this way: “I don’t think we competed. As a team, as a whole, we didn’t compete.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (29-42): Anthony scored 29 points against the Lakers to run his stretch of consecutive 20-point outings to 21. The All-Star forward confirmed he briefly met with Jackson on Tuesday but declined to divulge much about the conversation. How the team fares down the stretch may determine which course of Anthony takes per his upcoming free agency. New York is banking on Jackson selling Anthony on his vision for the franchise, but failing to make the postseason could have an adverse effect.

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-45): Sacramento is the only team in the NBA with three players averaging at least 20 points per game in center DeMarcus Cousins (22.3), point guard Isaiah Thomas (20.7) and small forward Rudy Gay (20.1). However, coach Mike Malone isn’t all that thrilled with that statistical fact. “Everybody gets excited about being the only team in the NBA that has three 20-point scorers,” Malone told reporters. “I really don’t care about that. I’d rather have three 15-point scorers that won a lot more games. But you have three guys in Rudy, DeMarcus and Isaiah that are very talented, who have proven when they play at a high level we are very hard to guard.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento posted a 106-101 overtime win in New York on Feb. 12 despite Anthony scoring 36 points.

2. The Knicks are allowing an average of 116.5 points during a two-game skid after holding six of their previous seven opponents under 100 points.

3. Cousins had 32 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday’s victory over Milwaukee for his seventh consecutive double-double.

PREDICTION: Kings 117, Knicks 113