Preview: Knicks at Kings

Two teams in downward spirals will try to change directions when the Sacramento Kings host the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Kings lost for the seventh time in the last eight games Friday against the Phoenix Suns, one day after the Knicks lost their sixth consecutive contest and 16th out of 17 in front of a national Christmas Day audience against the Washington Wizards. At least the Knicks are getting away from Madison Square Garden, where they’ve lost eight in a row.

When these teams last met in March in Sacramento, fans were at least treated to a prime showdown between New York forward Carmelo Anthony, who scored 36 points in the Knicks’ victory, and Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, who finished with 32 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. But that’s not even a guarantee this time around. Cousins missed Friday’s game with an illness unrelated to the one that kept him out 10 games earlier this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBATV, MSG (New York), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-26): Tim Hardaway Jr.’s scoring binge is slowing down as he has finished below his 10.6 average the past two games after surpassing that mark in the previous six. Management surely enjoys the scoring output but likely wants to see more efficiency, as he has made at least half his shots from the floor once in the last 11 games. His 39.1 field-goal percentage is the lowest among those who average at least 10 minutes for New York.

ABOUT THE KINGS (12-17): Ben McLemore was taken 17 spots in front of Hardaway in the 2013 NBA Draft, and the No. 7 overall pick is showing why he’s the more attractive shooting guard. McLemore came into Friday’s game averaging 12.4 points and shooting 48.3 from the floor, a big improvement over his 37.6 percentage as a rookie last season. McLemore also generated some style points Friday night, nearly clipping his head on the rim as he dunked an ally-oop pass from Rudy Gay.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks reserve SF Quincy Acy is suspended for the game for his involvement in an altercation with John Wall of the Wizards on Thursday.

2. New York C Amar’e Stoudemire, who played his first eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns, reportedly watched the Suns play the Kings on Friday night from a baseline front row seat.

3. Sacramento are 2-9 without Cousins in the lineup this season.

PREDICTION: Kings 101, Knicks 90