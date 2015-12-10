Preview: Knicks at Kings

Sacramento standout DeMarcus Cousins is battling another injury as the Kings prepare to host the New York Knicks on Thursday. Cousins is dealing with foot soreness after missing time with Achilles’ tendon and back injuries earlier this season.

Cousins is slated to play against the Knicks but was noticeably bothered by tendinitis in both feet while having 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday’s 114-106 victory over the Utah Jazz. “It’s just a little situation I’ve got to get through,” Cousins told reporters. “I‘m sure I‘m not the only player going through some type of pain throughout the season. I‘m just trying to get through it and trying not to make an excuse.” The Knicks had their own painful experience Wednesday as they suffered their worst defeat of the season, trailing by as many as 33 points before succumbing 106-85 to Utah. New York has averaged just 91 points while losing three consecutive games and a common element in each defeat was poor shooting from forward Carmelo Anthony, who had just 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting against the Jazz and is averaging 15.7 points on 15-of-46 shooting during the stretch.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE KNICKS (10-13): Coach Derek Fisher was highly disappointed after the poor effort against Utah and he said he might make some changes in the starting lineup. “I didn’t see anything from those guys that started the game,” Fisher said afterward. “This is three nights in a row for that group and we will have to consider if that can stay the same at the moment.” Rookie sensation Kristaps Porzingis had his lowest output of the season as he scored just four points on 2-of-8 shooting one game after scoring 28 points against Dallas.

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-15): Point guard Rajon Rondo continues to rebound from last season’s miserable season — split between Boston and Dallas — and had his 13th double-digit assist outing of the season when he had 17 points and 13 assists against Utah. Rondo wore out his welcome with both previous franchises — he Mavericks parted ways with him during a playoff series — but has fit in well with the Kings’ players and coaches. “I love him. Actually, everybody (does). Not just me,” backup guard Marco Belinelli told reporters. “For a guard to watch the court like he does, it’s crazy. We love to play with him. He knows what it takes for us to be a better team.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cousins averaged 30.5 points and 10.5 rebounds and F Rudy Gay averaged 27 points as the Kings won both of last season’s meetings.

2. New York SG Aaron Afflalo is averaging just five points during the past two games and could be in jeopardy of being pulled from the starting lineup.

3. Sacramento F Omri Casspi had 19 points and 10 rebounds against Utah for his second double-double of the season.

PREDICTION: Kings 112, Knicks 105