Cousins carries Kings to OT win over Knicks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Sacramento Kings were home for nearly all of the holiday season. Unfortunately for them, they spent most of that time without the services of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who was home sick.

He was in the low post for Sacramento on Saturday, however, and the Kings got a stark reminder of just how much difference their fifth-year pro can make in a 135-129 overtime victory over the New York Knicks at Sleep Train Arena. Cousins, who played for only the fourth time in 15 games because of viral meningitis and the flu, scored nine of his season-high 39 points in the extra frame and 20 of Sacramento’s final 30 points to help the Kings win for only the second time in their past nine games.

Then they were left to only imagine what might happen when Cousins performs at a level that makes him happy.

“I really didn’t feel like I played good basketball tonight,” Cousins said. “Defensively, I was a step slow. I gave up a lot of easy baskets in the paint. It was just not a good night. It’s nice to get the win, but we’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better.”

Forward Rudy Gay added 29 points, and guard Darren Collison added 27 points and 10 assists and canned a 3-pointer with 1:45 left in overtime to break a 126-126 tie and start a decisive 9-0 Sacramento run.

“When you’re struggling to get a win, you’re searching,” Collison said. “So for us, it was nice to get a win, no matter how we did it. It’s nice to get a win and get that feeling back.”

Forward Carmelo Anthony scored 36 points to lead New York, his second straight game with at least 30. But the Knicks (5-27) lost their seventh straight and fell for the 17th time in 18 games. New York has lost all six times Anthony has scored at least 30 points this season.

Still, coach Derek Fisher praised his group for getting the game to overtime after falling behind 38-23 in the first quarter and not gaining its first edge until guard Shane Larkin’s steal and layup that gave them a 124-122 lead with 2:33 to go in overtime.

The Knicks played without Amare Stoudamire, Anthony’s usual frontcourt mate. Stoudamire sat out with soreness in his right knee. He has missed three of New York’s past four games.

“First and foremost, (a positive) is the effort,” Fisher said. “The guys remained committed to each other as teammates, and most nights, you’re going to have to have that even to be competitive.”

In the beginning and in the end, Cousins turned out to be too big an obstacle for New York. He scored 13 of 15 Sacramento points during a first-quarter stretch that helped Sacramento build its big early lead. He then scored 11 of Sacramento’s final 14 points in regulation, and its first seven in overtime.

It didn’t help New York that center Cole Aldrich fouled out in the first minute of overtime. He finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

“Cole did a good job for us, but right away we lost him in overtime,” Fisher said. “Cousins, who’s an All-Star player, forced the issue.”

Afterward, Cousins was unhappy that the Kings gave up a season-high 129 points and that they couldn’t finish off the Knicks in regulation.

“We’ve got to get back to being a whole team, offensively and defensively,” he said. “That’s one of things you need to do to be an upper-echelon team. We can’t come out and outscore teams every night. We’re not built that way.”

The Kings have played six games under interim coach Tyrone Corbin, and have allowed 10 more points per game than they did under Malone.

NOTES: C DeMarcus Cousins made his first 3-pointer in three seasons when he canned one from just to the left of the top of the arc in the first quarter. Cousins, who has made 11 3s in his career, connected for the first time since March 28, 2013, at Phoenix. He’s now 10-for-62 from behind the arc in his career. ... Knicks F Quincy Acy, who played 56 games for Sacramento last season, missed the game after being suspended one game without pay for a flagrant foul against Washington Wizards G John Wall on Christmas Day. New York already was without G Iman Shumpert (dislocated left shoulder) and G. J.R. Smith (left plantar fascia). ... The six straight games in which the Kings allowed 100 points before Saturday matched a season-high streak set in November. The last time the Kings had a longer streak came in January when they allowed 100 in 10 consecutive games. ... New York closes December with three straight on the road and played nine of its final 14 December games away from Madison Square Garden.