EditorsNote: fixes spelling of Collison in 12th graf

Knicks rally, but Kings hold on for win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A tough start to the schedule behind them, the Sacramento Kings suddenly are doing enough positive things that they are finding fault in their victories.

“We got too relaxed,” forward DeMarcus Cousins said after the Kings nearly let a 19-point lead get away before holding on for a 99-97 victory over the New York Knicks at Sleep Train Arena on Thursday. “We got way too relaxed.”

Cousins finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, but his tight defense on Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony as time ran down made the difference. Anthony’s 3-point attempt from near the top of the arc clanged off the rim.

Sacramento led 74-55 with 3:11 left in the third quarter after guard Ben McLemore’s layup. However, New York closed the quarter with a 10-2 run, then began the fourth by outscoring the Kings 20-12 to close the gap to 88-85.

A dunk by guard Rajon Rondo and Cousins’ layup built the lead back to seven, and Sacramento survived turnovers by Cousins and guard Darren Collison in the final 2:25 to hold on.

The Kings (9-15) won their second straight, and they came out on top for the fifth time in their past six home games.

Cousins believes the Kings are gaining momentum.

“We’re getting to the point where we’re not making the same mistakes,” he said, “and if we do make those mistakes, we recognize it early.”

Rondo finished with 16 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. His dribble-drive along the baseline that he capped with a ferocious dunk may have been the biggest basket of the game, as it boosted the Kings’ lead to 93-88.

Rondo fell one rebound shy of his fifth triple-double of the season on a night when former Kings forward Chris Webber was in the area serving as a color analyst for TNT’s national broadcast. Rondo’s four triple-doubles trail Webber’s total of five in 1999-2000 for the most in a single season for Sacramento.

“I think he’s generally pretty good. What about you?” Kings forward Omri Casspi said. “I just enjoy every single second being out there with him. He’s fun to play with.”

Casspi added 11 points in his career-best eighth straight double-digit scoring game for Sacramento. A 56 percent foul shooter this season, he canned two free throws with 24.5 seconds left for a 97-93 lead. Collison, who finished with 16 points off the bench, made two free throws with 15.7 seconds left before his turnover gave New York one final try.

“You want to take the best shot available, and you want the ball in your player’s best hands,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said of Anthony’s final attempt. “It just didn’t fall.”

Anthony finished with 23 points, his best output in four games for New York (10-14), and he added 14 rebounds. He made eight of 21 shots and produced his highest-scoring since a 28-point effort against Brooklyn on Dec. 4. He scored at least 20 points for only the second time in his past seven games.

The 13-year veteran seemed to draw his coach’s ire during New York’s 106-85 loss at Utah on Wednesday, when his 12-point, five-rebound, four-turnover performance led Fisher to hint that he would change his starting lineup.

Instead, Fisher kept his starting five together, and they navigated the first 7 1/2 minutes with a 12-11 lead. However, Sacramento used a 13-4 run to end the period and eventually built a 41-29 lead in the first half.

“That’s the type of effort, intensity and desire we have to have from the start,” Fisher said, while not singling out Anthony. “Tonight, we had it, and it wasn’t good enough. You don’t enjoy losing, but we’ll look at this game, and this is how we have to empty ourselves with effort every night. ... That was the type of effort that professionals are supposed to put out.”

Guard Arron Afflalo scored 14 points, and rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis added 13 for New York, which fell for the fourth game in a row and the eighth time in 10.

NOTES: New York has used just four starting lineups in its first 24 games, with C Robin Lopez, G Jose Calderon and rookie F Kristaps Porzingis starting each time. The Knicks haven’t shaken up their starting five since Nov. 14, a string of 15 games. ... Sacramento started C DeMarcus Cousins, F Rudy Gay, F Omri Casspi, G Rajon Rondo and G Ben McLemore for the fourth consecutive contest, the longest stretch coach George Karl has used a single starting lineup. Casspi was inserted into the lineup after C Willie Cauley-Stein dislocated his right index finger against Boston on Dec. 3. ... Knicks GM Steve Mills is traveling with the team on its three-game trip, fueling speculation that New York will make moves to shake up the roster before Tuesday’s trade deadline. ... The Kings will not play again until Tuesday, a four-day break that is their longest of the season aside from the All-Star break.