Preview: Knicks at Lakers

The New York Knicks have no margin for error in their bid for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as they open a five-game road trip Tuesday by visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. New York trails the eighth-place Atlanta Hawks by 2 1/2 games with 12 games remaining and had an eight-game winning streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Lakers will likely be without center Pau Gasol due to a bout with vertigo.

Gasol left Sunday’s victory over Orlando due to dizziness and a nauseous feeling and was transported to a local hospital. He was released Monday after being diagnosed with vertigo and is doubtful to be cleared to play against New York. The Knicks held a 17-point lead before succumbing 106-100 to the Cavaliers in a highly damaging defeat. “It is definitely an opportunity lost,” center Tyson Chandler said afterward. “But now we’ve got to move on and we’ve got to do a good job on this West Coast trip and try to come away with a clean sweep.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (29-41): The five-game trip also includes visits to Sacramento and Utah – the two squads battling the Lakers to stay out of last place in the Western Conference. Ultimately, the New York players know they can’t take any team lightly and need to continue the strong push that was interrupted on Sunday. “I got faith that we can make a run,” forward Carmelo Anthony said after the loss. “We’ve been playing extremely well. As far as how many wins it’s gonna take, who knows? We can’t worry about how many wins it’s gonna take. We gotta come to play.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (23-46): Swingman Xavier Henry has a torn ligament in his left wrist but plans to play through the pain with only 13 games left. He suffered the injury when he fell during Friday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. “The good news is its tore, so I feel with that mindset, I can’t do too much worse to it,” Henry told reporters. “Now I’ll just go out there and be myself. … Hey, I got to get surgery anyway so I might as well go out there and just play hard.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have won six consecutive home games against New York.

2. Gasol had 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 110-103 loss to the Knicks on Jan. 26.

3. New York G Iman Shumpert is a game-time decision after missing Sunday’s game with flu-like symptoms.

PREDICTION: Knicks 120, Lakers 112