Preview: Knicks at Lakers

The feel-good story of the young Los Angeles Lakers through the first month of the season is beginning to turn sour as the losses mount. The Lakers will try to ride veteran Lou Williams and end a five-game slide when they host Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Los Angeles is missing its missing its starting backcourt of second-year point guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) and veteran Nick Young (calf), and doesn't seem to have an answer for any opponent at the defensive end. The Lakers dropped a 119-115 decision to the Phoenix Suns at home on Friday and are allowing opponents an average of 112.8 points while going 3-10 in the last 13 games. The Knicks are trending in the opposite direction with wins in five of the last six and started the road trip strong with a 103-100 triumph in Sacramento on Friday. New York, which left home with a sour taste after dropping a 126-94 decision to Cleveland on Wednesday, will play at Phoenix on Tuesday before getting another chance to prove itself against top-quality competition at Golden State on Thursday.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (13-10): Anthony struggled to eight points in the loss to the Cavaliers after receiving some criticism from team president Phil Jackson about his tendency to hold onto the ball. The star forward rebounded with 33 points in the win over the Kings after finally telling reporters how he felt about Jackson's comments. "At the end of the day, we're playing good basketball," Anthony said. "That's the only thing that matters at this point. So, any negativity that's coming towards me or towards the team, I don't think we need it at this point."

ABOUT THE LAKERS (10-15): Williams is getting plenty of playing time with Young and Russell out and is trying to keep Los Angeles in games by averaging 34.3 points in the last four contests. "It feels the same as not scoring a bunch of points and losing," Williams told reporters after putting up 35 points on Friday. "Losing is losing. We're not in the business of moral victories. For me, it's trying to do everything I can in my position to try to help us win games, and it's still not enough." Williams and fellow reserve guard Marcelo Huertas combined to go 15-of-26 from the floor while the starting backcourt of Jordan Clarkson and Brandon Ingram went 10-of-27 on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lakers C Tarik Black (ankle) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

2. Knicks PG Derrick Rose (back) missed the last two games but expects to play Sunday.

3. New York swept the two-game series in each of the last two seasons.

PREDICTION: Knicks 113, Lakers 109