Preview: Lakers at Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers halted an eight-game losing streak and their task of attempting to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month won't be easy when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. While Los Angeles is on the second part of a road back-to-back, the defending world champions haven't played since Wednesday — and they didn't play LeBron James, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love in that contest.

Cleveland had a five-game winning streak end when it lost 93-85 to the Memphis Grizzlies without its top three players and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is dealing with the criticism. "Of course you don't want to upset the fans and let the fans down," Lue told reporters. "You know they want to see LeBron and Kevin and Kyrie play. ... I feel sorry for the fans but my biggest thing is I have to protect our team and make sure our team is OK." The Lakers ended their skid with a 100-89 victory at Philadelphia on Friday behind 25 points and nine rebounds from forward Julius Randle. "They're competitors; they're sick of losing," Los Angeles coach Luke Walton said afterward. "I thought we came out and set our tone defensively early on and had one of our better defensive games."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (11-18): Walton sharply criticized his players after Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets and Randle was just one of several players who responded to the message. "I think it was a response to just the whole losing streak," Randle said in a postgame television interview. "Coach has done a great job through all of this, keeping calm, keeping a cool demeanor, and challenging us but encouraging us at the same time. It's on us as players to go out and compete hard." Randle was 10-of-13 shooting against the 76ers after averaging just four points on 3-of-15 shooting over the previous two games.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (18-6): Backup center Chris Andersen tore the ACL in his right knee during Friday's practice and will undergo season-ending surgery. The 38-year-old has played in just 12 of the team's 24 games — averaging 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds — but his absence leaves Cleveland with only three true post players in Tristan Thompson, Love and Channing Frye. The Cavaliers are expected to seek another big man but cutting Andersen reportedly will cost about $4 million in luxury tax penalties because of Cleveland's high payroll.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers won the past four meetings and five of the last six.

2. Los Angeles PG D'Angelo Russell is averaging 11.5 points on 13-of-40 shooting in four games since returning from a knee injury.

3. Irving (tired legs) will be playing for the first time since last Saturday.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 124, Lakers 97