Bledsoe scores 31 as Suns top Knicks in OT

PHOENIX -- The young Phoenix Suns haven't learned how to protect the double-digit leads they are building, but they are learning they possess what it takes to counterpunch and fight back.

Eric Bledsoe scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Tyson Chandler had 13 points and a season-high 23 rebounds as the Suns recovered from blowing a 14-point, third-quarter lead to beat the New York Knicks 113-111 on Tuesday.

The Suns (8-17) squandered an 18-point, third-quarter lead to the Lakers on Friday in Los Angeles before rallying to win. They had a 15-point lead against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and lost in overtime before their 85-71 lead with a minute left in the third quarter evaporated against the Knicks.

"We have been winning games for three quarters all season, and then we lose them in six or eight minutes," Suns forward P.J. Tucker said. "We can win these games. We have what it takes. We just have to bring the intensity to go with the talent."

Bledsoe scored at least 30 points for the third consecutive game, making him the first Sun to accomplish that since Amar'e Stoudemire in March 2010. Bledsoe added eight assists and six rebounds, and he went 12 of 12 on free throws.

The 34-year-old Chandler, playing 41 minutes with Alex Len out due to a sore hip, has 44 rebounds in the past two games.

"The last three games, we're playing the kind of basketball you're going to see in the future around here," Chandler said. "If can get out there and play that way, they damn sure better give everything they've got. I need a nap right now."

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points for New York, one shy of his career high, but fouled out with 1:34 left in overtime, just after giving the Knicks a 108-105 lead with his fourth 3-pointer of the game. New York (14-11) also lost guard Derrick Rose in the first quarter because of back spasms.

"We had chances to win the game," Porzingis said. "We missed shots on good looks. I missed a couple myself. We have to start games better and execute late.

Kyle O'Quinn recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who won six of their previous seven games, including four straight victories on the road.

Carmelo Anthony was 3 of 15 and scored 13 points in 39 minutes playing mostly against Tucker, who held New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis to 14 points on Sunday.

"The last two games, P.J. has been one of the best defenders in the NBA," Phoenix coach Earl Watson said. "He doesn't get a lot of credit for it ... but his defense against, in my opinion, the best one-on-one player in basketball (Anthony), hats off to P.J. Tucker."

The physical game featured six technical fouls, two flagrant fouls and an altercation between Porzingis and Phoenix's Marquese Chriss, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

"It seemed to fire him up," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said of Porzingis. "He had a little more activity after that."

The Suns led 85-71 with 1:06 left in the third quarter but let the lead get away and trailed 101-95 with 2:57 left. They tied the game at 101 on two Chandler free throws with 1:46 left, and the teams traded misses down the stretch, with Porzingis' 18-foot misfire just before the buzzer forcing overtime.

NOTES: Suns C Tyson Chandler, 34, became the oldest player to grab at least 20 rebounds in back-to-back games since 34-year-old Marcus Camby did it for the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 2-4, 2009. ... Phoenix C Alex Len missed the game with a hip contusion sustained against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. ... Suns F T.J. Warren sat out his 12th consecutive game with a minor head injury but could play as soon as Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. ... Knicks F Kyle O'Quinn returned after missing one game with a sprained right ankle. ... Suns G Devin Booker played in his 100th NBA game Tuesday. Booker (10) and Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks (12) are two of seven players to have at least 10 30-point games in their first 100 NBA starts since 2000. LeBron James (18), Blake Griffin (15). Kyrie Irving (12), Stephen Curry (11) and Kevin Durant (10) are the others. ... Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek on his first game in Phoenix since being fired last season: "It's always great to get back and see some of the people you have relationships with. But once tip-off starts ... let's get a win."