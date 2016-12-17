Lakers beat 76ers, halt eight-game losing streak

PHILADELPHIA -- After a surprising 10-10 start, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered through a maddening eight-game losing streak.

Traveling to Philadelphia provided a cure.

Julius Randle had 25 points and nine rebounds, Lou Williams added 18 points and the Lakers snapped their skid with a 100-89 victory over the 76ers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

"Their competitors, they're sick of losing," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "I thought we came out and set our tone defensively early on and had one of our better defensive games."

D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young also had 15 points apiece for the Lakers (11-18), who won for the first time since Nov. 30 at Chicago. Jordan Clarkson scored 10 points and Larry Nance Jr. swept 11 rebounds.

Russell appeared in his fourth game after missing 11 straight games while receiving platelet-rich plasma therapy on his right knee.

"I want to give a lot of credit to D'Angelo," said Williams, a former Sixer. "He started with a lot of aggression and a lot of guys followed his lead."

Joel Embiid led the Sixers (6-20) with 15 points while Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington added 14 each. Ersan Ilyasova contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds while Nik Stauskas had 12 points.

It was the eighth consecutive home loss for the Sixers, who shot 6 for 31 from beyond the arc.

"It didn't feel great to me either," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "Never from the start to the finish did you feel like you were in any type of rhythm or flow. It doesn't surprise me. It saddens me but it doesn't surprise me."

For the first time ever, Embiid, Okafor and Nerlens Noel were active and played in the same game. Embiid and Okafor were in the starting lineup for the second straight game while Noel came off the bench.

"Their heart is in the right place trying to make it work," Brown said. "They're trying to co-exist. We got jumped from the start. I thought the speed of the game got us."

Noel was out for the first 23 games this season following knee surgery in October. Noel, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 draft, played 10 minutes Sunday at Detroit and then sprained his left ankle and missed Wednesday's123-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

"I just want to be on the court playing basketball," said Noel, who had two points and five rebounds in just eight minutes. "I don't really care who I'm playing with. I'm not an eight-minute player, so I don't know what that's about. So, I don't care where, I don't, I don't, I don't really care. I need to be on the court playing basketball. I think I'm too good to be playing eight minutes. Nah, that's crazy. That's crazy. That's crazy. Need to figure this (bleep) out."

It didn't take long for the Lakers to extend their 13-point halftime lead in the third quarter, going up 68-46 with 5:41 remaining.

During the 15-6 run, the Sixers missed 12 of their 14 shots.

The home crowd began showering the Sixers with boos after a lackluster turnover resulted in a steal and driving layup by Williams for a 74-55 lead with 2:11 left in the third.

But the Sixers rallied and scored the final nine points of the quarter to close within 74-64.

After the Sixers closed within 80-73, the Lakers responded and jumped back ahead by 14 at 89-75 following a basket by Nance with 6:18 remaining.

"It feels great," Young said. "It's tough coming in after every loss, putting our heads down. We finally got back to moving the ball (in the) half court."

The Sixers whittled the lead down to seven in the final two minutes but came up with a pair of empty possessions.

"As a whole, the whole team needs to do a better job," Embiid said.

The Lakers opened the game by surging to a quick 13-0 lead after hitting their first five shots. They held a 30-18 advantage after the first.

Late in the second, Randle stole the ball, dribbled 50 feet and threw down a vicious reverse dunk for a 47-33 Lakers advantage.

The Lakers went ahead 53-40 at halftime as Randle led the way with 13 points.

Philadelphia struggled offensively and shot 15 of 46 (32.6 percent) in the first half, including just 2 of 15 from 3-point territory.

NOTES: Lakers G Jose Calderon sat out with a strained right hamstring. ... The Sixers held a moment of silence before the game for longtime NBA television sideline reporter Craig Sager, who died of leukemia on Thursday after a two-year battle. ... Lakers coach Luke Walton, on the team's tough early schedule with six back-to-backs already: "That's the NBA. It's tough because we have a young team. We have 19-year-olds who aren't used to this." ... The Sixers honored Allen Iverson all night for his recent Hall of Fame induction. Unlike his fearlessness on the court, Iverson described a different emotion when he was asked to give his induction speech. "I've never been that nervous before -- ever," Iverson said. ... Sevyn Streeter returned to perform the national anthem before the Lakers-Sixers game. Streeter was originally supposed to sing before the season opener but was denied by Sixers management because she donned a jersey which read, "We Matter."