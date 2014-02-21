Preview: Knicks at Magic

The New York Knicks are still well within striking distance for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and begin a key back-to-back by visiting the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Knicks, coming off a victory at New Orleans on Wednesday, trail eighth-place Charlotte by 3 1/2 games and play Saturday at Atlanta, which is 4 1/2 clear of them in seventh. Carmelo Anthony poured in 42 points in Wednesday’s 98-91 triumph and New York attempts to extend its win streak over Orlando to nine games.

The Knicks stood pat at the trade deadline Thursday and will likely be without guard Iman Shumpert due to a sprained knee that he suffered at New Orleans. The Magic, who own the third-worst record in the league, did not make a deal either and look to snap a three-game losing streak. Orlando’s leading scorer Arron Afflalo has averaged 23 points in the two losses to New York this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (21-33): Anthony has produced at least 30 points in four of the previous seven games and is averaging 33.3 over the last three contests, standing second in the league at 27.5 overall. J.R. Smith rebounded from two poor shooting games to score 19 against New Orleans and Tim Hardaway Jr. has made 7-of-15 from 3-point range while averaging 19.5 points over the last two outings. Forward Amar’e Stoudemire, who had averaged 16 points over five games, missed the last contest with a sore knee and is questionable for Friday.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (16-40): Orlando struggled in the first two games after the All Star break, missing seven of 16 free throws Tuesday at Milwaukee before shooting 39.3 percent from the field at Cleveland on Wednesday. Afflalo scored 23 versus Cleveland to raise his average to 19.5 and Tobias Harris (13.9) is second after registering 35 points combined in the last two outings. Center Nikola Vucevic boasts seven double-doubles in his last 10 games and he must do more with power forward Glen Davis likely out with a sore right Achilles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando G Jameer Nelson has 8,013 career points and needs seven to pass Shaquille O’Neal for fourth on the franchise’s all-time list.

2. New York C Tyson Chandler recorded one of his seven double-doubles with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the 103-98 win at Orlando on Dec. 23.

3. The Magic are 5-1 in their last six games at home and stand 13-15 overall in their own building while owning the league’s worst road record (3-25).

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Knicks 94