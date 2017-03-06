Preview: Knicks at Magic

Two Eastern Conference teams that started the season with playoff aspirations and continue to suffer through difficult campaigns meet on Monday, when the New York Knicks visit the Orlando Magic. The Knicks have lost three of four to fall a season-low 13 games under .500, while the Magic are ahead of just one team in the East after coughing up a 16-point halftime lead in a 115-114 loss at Washington on Sunday.

“I’m disappointed for our guys,” Orlando coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “We really competed, we had great focus, great effort and intensity, playing undermanned. … Disappointed to fall short.” The Magic could be without second-leading scorer and top rebounder Nikola Vucevic, who was a late scratch Sunday due to a sore right Achilles. New York gave league-leading Golden State all it could handle Sunday before succumbing in a 112-105 setback at home despite a double-double from Kristaps Porzingis (24 points, 15 rebounds). The Knicks are 5 ½ games out of the last playoff spot in the East as they prepare to play the next four on the road against teams with sub-.500 records.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (25-38): Derrick Rose poured in 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting against Golden State and is averaging a robust 20.2 over his last five games, while Porzingis is supplying 20.7 per contest over the last three. Carmelo Anthony finished with 15 points on Sunday, but the All-Star forward is shooting just 33.3 percent (24-of-72) over the last four games. Lance Thomas missed all six of his shots against the Warriors and did not score after averaging 12.8 points over his previous five contests.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (23-40): Orlando had seven players score in double digits without Vucevic, a group led by newcomer Terrence Ross (20 points) and Evan Fournier (18), as it converted 13 shots from 3-point range. Bismack Biyombo replaced Vucevic in the starting lineup and produced one of his best efforts in his first season with Orlando, registering 14 points, 15 rebounds and a pair of steals. Aaron Gordon (15 points, 11 rebounds) recorded his second straight double-double after going 22 games without one.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando G Mario Hezonja made three 3-pointers Sunday and is 8-of-15 from beyond the arc in his last seven games while averaging almost eight points.

2. New York C Willy Hernangomez returned to the lineup Sunday after a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, recording eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

3. The Knicks have won two of three meetings this season, including a 101-90 triumph at Orlando on Wednesday in which Porzingis led the way with 20 points.

PREDICTION: Magic 108, Knicks 98