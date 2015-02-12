Magic benefit from defense in 89-83 win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The coaching change four games ago has made the Orlando Magic a better team defensively. Statistics don’t lie.

Center Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Magic to a 89-83 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, but it also was sparked by a newfound defensive effort.

It was the fourth consecutive game -- all under interim coach James Borego -- in which the Magic held an opponent below 100 points.

Borego last week replaced head coach Jacque Vaughn, who was fired after the Magic had allowed 100 points or more in 14 consecutive games. The difference has been startling.

“We’re playing more aggressive defensively,” Vucevic said. “There is more of an emphasis on the defense end now.”

The Magic (17-39) are 2-2 under Borego after going 15-37 under Vaughn. The Knicks (10-43) lost their fifth consecutive game.

“You can’t change an entire team in a couple days -- we’ve had one full practice -- but we can grow as a team,” Borrego said. “We’re committed to the defensive end. We’re going to improve.”

Magic guard Victor Oladipo had 19 points and reserve guard Willie Green added 13. Guard Elfrid Payton finished with 12.

The Knicks were led by center Jason Smith, who had a season-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Reserve forward Andrea Bargnani had 11 points.

Knicks swingman Tim Hardaway Jr., starting in place of forward Carmelo Anthony (knee), had 10 points. Point guard Jose Calderon contributed nine points and seven assists.

Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon led the Magic’s defensive charge with six blocked shots, the most by any Magic player this season. Dedmon fouled out after playing 20 minutes, but he protected the basket well when he played.

Borrego has begun playing both centers Dedmon and Vucevic together, something Vaughn rarely did, but it has worked well because the two compliment each other’s style of play. Dedmon is all defense, which is something Vucevic does not do well.

“I‘m a rim protector,” Dedmon said. “I’d love to play alongside him. I think it’s a good fit.”

After the score was tied at 75, the Magic dominated the final six minutes, scoring eight consecutive points before the Knicks scored again. In an 8-0 stretch, Payton had a steal, Dedmon had a sixth blocked shot and Vucevic scored eight points in the final 3:18.

The Knicks, who led at halftime, shot just 23.5 percent from the field (8 of 34) in the second half.

“We couldn’t finish the game,” Calderon said. “Maybe we ran out of energy. They just played a little better than we did.”

Green sank a 3-pointer for the 69-66 Magic lead early in the fourth quarter. Vucevic hit back-to-back baskets for the 83-75 lead with 2:40 remaining.

The Knicks tied the score three times in the fourth quarter, but they never led in the final 12 minutes.

“They just made more plays than us down the stretch,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “You have to give the Magic credit for making more plays at both ends. We didn’t have our closer (Anthony) out there, but I thought the effort was there. We just couldn’t finish it off.”

Magic forward Channing Frye left early in the third quarter with a dislocated left index finger.

The Magic led 64-60 going into the fourth quarter after holding the Knicks to 13 points in the third. Vucevic sparked Orlando with eight points in the quarter.

The Knicks led 47-44 at halftime, riding the hot start of Smith. He had 21 points by intermission, hitting nine of his first 12 shots from the field while taking advantage Vucevic defensively.

Dedmon had four blocks by halftime, including back-to-back blocks of layups by Smith. He ended the night with six blocks.

Vucevic had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

NOTES: The Magic were without starting F Tobias Harris (knee) for the second consecutive game. The Knicks were missing All-Star F Carmelo Anthony, who left Monday’s game in Miami with a sore knee. Anthony is questionable for the NBA All-Star Game this weekend in New York. Knicks coach Derek Fisher said Wednesday before the game that it will Anthony’s decision whether he plays Sunday. ... Knicks veteran F Amar‘e Stoudemire, in the last year of his five-year contract, continues to tell reporters that he might negotiate a buyout over the All-Star break and possibly sign with a contender. The Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are reported to have interest. ... Magic G Victor Oladipo said he plans to donate a portion of his earnings from the All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest to three charities that fight cancer. ... Attending the game was Kaka, the Brazilian soccer star recently signed by the expansion Orlando City team of Major League Soccer.