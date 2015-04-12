Hardaway Jr. leads Knicks to narrow win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After missing 10 consecutive shots Saturday night, New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. did what any good shooter would do.

He kept shooting. And it paid off with a victory.

Hardaway Jr. scored seven points in the final 1:10 -- hitting both his shots -- to spark the Knicks to an 80-79 victory over the Orlando Magic.

“I‘m a shooter. You just keep shooting when the opportunity comes,” Hardaway said. “My confidence never waivered. Shooting is what I do. When the time came, and I was open, you just knock down the next shot.”

Hardaway, who finished with 13 points and four assists, hit the game-winning 3-point basket with 12.6 seconds remaining. He ended his consecutive miss streak with a basket that tied the game at 75. He added two free throws for the 77-75 lead.

The Knicks (16-64) won for just the second time in the last 13 games. The victory, though, may end up hurting their draft-lottery odds, pulling them even with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fewest wins in the NBA.

“I don’t believe in trying to lose, and I don’t think that’s what our organization does, either,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “We just have to go about our business. Whatever will be, will be.”

Unheralded Knicks center Cole Aldrich got a rare start and responded with a career high 19 points and 14 rebounds. Forward Lou Amundson had 11 points and six rebounds. Forward Jason Smith had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Guard Langston Galloway and forward Quincy Acy each had nine points.

The Magic were led by guard Victor Oladipo’s 21 points. Forward Tobias Harris had 15 points and five rebounds. Center Nikola Vucevic, who scored a final basket with 0.9 remaining, had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Reserve Willie Green scored 11 points - all in the fourth period -- to spark the Magic late.

Neither team shot well. The Knicks made just 31 of 82 shots (37.8 percent). The Magic made only 30 of 84 shots (35.7 percent). Together they set an NBA record for futility by combining for 15 points in the second period.

“A win is a win, no matter how you take them,” Hardaway said. “I knew we had three games remaining, and wanted to make the most out of all three.”

The Magic had grabbed a 69-68 lead -- their first lead since early in the game -- when Green hit his third 3-pointer of the period with 5:03 remaining, capping a 19-4 run. They opened a 73-70 lead on a basket by Oladipo. Aldrich tied the game at 73 with a 3-point play with 3:02remaining.

The Knicks led 64-50 early in the fourth when Acy opened with a 3-pointer. The Magic, though, scored the next nine points, including five by Green.

“It’s a disappointing effort on our part,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “It’s a disappointing game. It’s a hurdle we have to get through. We have to learn to win a game like this.”

Galloway, who was scoreless in the first half, sparked the Knicks in the third period with nine points. The Knicks led 38-31 at halftime.

The Knicks started strong, opening a 30-24 lead in the first quarter when Aldrich had 14 points and seven rebounds in the game’s first nine minutes. The Knicks led by as many as 10 points early.

Aldrich had 16 points and 10 rebounds by halftime. Oladipo had 13 points four rebounds.

NOTES: Knicks coach Derek Fisher sang the praises of rookie G Langston Galloway and third-year F Lance Thomas, who combined for 36 points Friday in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. “They’ve changed our team. They have changed our culture,” Fisher said. ... Knicks C Andrea Bargnani missed his second consecutive game -- and did not make the trip to Orlando -- with an undisclosed illness. Cole Aldrich replaced Bargnani in the starting lineup and scored 14 of the Knicks’ first 24 points. ... In the three previous meetings between the two teams, Magic C Nikola Vucevic averaged 27.3 points and 16.3 rebounds. ... Although Magic F Aaron Gordon (No. 4 pick in the 2014 draft) has had a rough rookie season, playing in just his 45th game, he has impressed coach James Borrego with his talent and work ethic. “He has winning DNA, and it’s hard to take a kid like that off the floor,” Borrego said. “He is a main core piece of our puzzle. We have a special player here.”