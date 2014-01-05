Preview: Knicks at Mavericks

Iman Shumpert has found the state of Texas much to his liking the past few days and the New York Knicks hope he has a third straight strong outing in him when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Shumpert scored a career-best 27 points in Thursday’s upset of San Antonio and came back with 26 in Friday’s close loss to Houston. The third-year guard made six 3-pointers in each game while going 12-of-14 from behind the arc.

Dallas opened a three-game homestand by losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday in a contest in which they led by seven late in the contest before the Clippers finished the game with a 16-2 run. The home loss was the third straight for Dallas, which won 11 of its first 13 home games before the recent struggles. Forward Dirk Nowitzki didn’t appear to be hampered by a left ankle injury as he scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-5 from behind the arc.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, MSG (New York), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (10-22): A blunder by J.R. Smith was a huge factor in Friday’s loss as he attempted a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in a tie game with the shot clock off. After he missed, Houston’s Aaron Brooks was fouled and made the decisive free throws and Smith admitted afterwards that he was unaware the score was tied. “Honestly, I thought we were down two,” Smith said. “I shot the ball and I started hearing Tyson (Chandler) saying, ‘no, no, don’t take it’ but by that time, it was already released,” Smith said. “It was just a bad shot – or a good shot but bad timing. I realized as soon as we got the foul that the score was 100 to 100 and it was just bad basketball IQ on me.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (19-14): Dallas led by as many as 13 points but couldn’t close the deal against the Clippers, who lost star point guard Chris Paul to a separated shoulder in the third quarter. That didn’t sit well with Nowitzki, who unleashed a stinging critique after seeing another double-digit lead turn into a loss. “The way we let those games slip away, I don’t think we’re a playoff team,” Nowitzki said. “We’ve got to win those games. We’ve got to find a way to get those stops and protect the home court.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have won 14 of their last 16 home games against New York.

2. The Knicks will again be without F Metta World Peace (knee) and G Pablo Prigioni (toe) while PG Raymond Felton (groin) is listed as doubtful.

3. Dallas F Shawn Marion had 20 points against the Clippers to go over the 17,000-point mark and join Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone and Kevin Garnett as the only players with 17,000 career points, 9,000 rebounds, 1,500 steals and 1,000 blocks.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 107, Knicks 104