Preview: Knicks at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been afforded very few home games down the stretch, which makes Wednesday’s contest against the visiting New York Knicks a virtual must-win. The Mavericks completed a 1-3 road trip with a 97-88 victory over Denver on Monday and entered Tuesday tied with Houston for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

After the Knicks leave town, so do the Mavericks for two more roadies, part of a closing stretch in which they play eight of 12 away from home. “We still need everybody, each game is critical. We’re still alive, we’re still fighting,” coach Rick Carlisle said of a team that has made the playoffs 14 of the past 15 years and has finished at .500 or better in each of those seasons. Dallas has claimed 23 of the last 28 meetings with New York and 15 of the last 18 in Texas. The Knicks were eliminated from postseason contention following a loss at home earlier in the week and dropped a 99-91 decision at New Orleans on Monday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (30-45): Carmelo Anthony (22 points versus New Orleans) has indicated he will play out the remainder of the regular season, despite the team having no chance at the playoffs. The Knicks stuck with their veterans against the Pelicans in their first game since being eliminated, as Anthony and four others at least 28 years of age combined to take more than 60 percent of the team’s shots. Robin Lopez (8-of-12 from the floor) is the only one who shot better than 50 percent and he’s now averaging 12.8 points on 58.7 percent shooting with 9.4 rebounds since the All-Star break.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (36-38): J.J. Barea came off the bench to provide 18 points and 11 assists in the win over the Nuggets while youngsters Justin Anderson and Dwight Powell made the most of their opportunities for a shorthanded squad. Anderson, a rookie filling in for the injured Deron Williams, had 11 points in his second career start while second-year pro Powell scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter in his first career start. “We were obviously not a team that’s blessed with athleticism. So those two guys were great for us,” forward Dirk Nowitzki - who struggled to a 4-of-17 night - told reporters. “They’re active. They’re young. They’re quick. It was fun to watch. We need some more of that going down the stretch.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks PF Kristaps Porzingis had a game-high 28 points in a 104-97 loss to Dallas on Dec. 7.

2. Williams (abdomen) has missed three straight games and there is no timetable for his return.

3. Nowitzki (10,495) needs three rebounds to pass Hall of Famer David Robinson and claim the 30th spot on the NBA’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 108, Knicks 96