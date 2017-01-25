Preview: Knicks at Mavericks

The New York Knicks finally managed to pull out a close game on Monday, though it probably never should have gotten tight at the end in the first place. The Knicks will try to build a lead and maintain it throughout the fourth quarter when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

New York, which lost three games by a total of six points in the previous week, squandered a 17-point lead before Carmelo Anthony knocked down a go-ahead jumper and the defense held in the final seconds of a 109-103 triumph over the Pacers. "It's a great feeling," Anthony told reporters. "We should be proud of ourselves the way we were able to bounce back, come on the road and get a big win like this. Be up 17 and let them come back, but we sustained that lead, and to pull this one out on the road was big for us." The Mavericks are winners of four of their last six games and are coming off their best performance of the season in a 122-73 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. "You know, that was a good feeling," Dallas shooting guard Wesley Matthews told reporters. "We came out and we played with the right mentality, the right demeanor, and shots were falling. And most importantly, we were playing good defense. Everybody contributed, and that was good to see."

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (20-26): New York is 4-13 over its last 17 games, and eight of those setbacks came by seven or fewer points. "This a tough stretch for us with these close losses," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. "We were three over .500 at one point, and then we hit this stretch. Got some bad breaks, but you have to make your own breaks sometimes." Anthony, who had a game-winning 3-point attempt rattle around the rim before falling off in a 107-105 loss to Phoenix on Saturday, finished with 26 points in Monday's triumph and is averaging 30.3 in the last three games.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (15-29): The eighth spot in the Western Conference is likely to go to a team with a losing record this season, and Dallas believes it has just as good a chance as any other team at jumping up and grabbing the slot. The Mavericks held four of their last five opponents under 100 points and could use another sharp performance on Wednesday with games at Oklahoma City and San Antonio up next. “Whether we won by 50 or we won by one, it didn’t really matter," Matthews, who sat out the second half Sunday with a hip injury but is not expected to miss Wednesday's contest, told reporters. "We needed a victory, because we still believe."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Mavericks reserve SG Justin Anderson matched a career high with 19 points on Sunday after totaling seven points in the first nine games this month.

2. Knicks PG Derrick Rose scored 20 or more points in each of the last four contests.

3. New York snapped a five-game slide in the series with a 93-77 home win on Nov. 14.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 99, Knicks 97