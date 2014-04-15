Preview: Knicks at Nets

The New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets were both expected to represent the city in the NBA playoffs and carried lofty predictions into the 2013-2014 campaign. When the Nets host the Knicks in the final meeting between the city rivals on Tuesday, only one team will still have something for which to play. New York is closing out a disappointing playoff-less campaign while Brooklyn is battling for positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets turned their season around when 2014 hit but the Knicks, who got off to a similarly slow start, never found the gear that would allow them to join the postseason party and were officially eliminated from contention over the weekend. Carmelo Anthony is doubtful to play due to a shoulder injury and could be coming to his last days as a member of New York with free agency looming over the summer. Brooklyn is looking at the No. 5 seed in the East and is waiting to find out if it will begin the playoffs at Chicago or at Toronto.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE KNICKS (35-45): It was believed that Anthony would be shut down with the shoulder problem once New York was eliminated but the All-Star forward was in the lineup Sunday and put up 17 points in a 100-89 win over the Bulls. Amar’e Stoudemire, whose injury woes played a part in the team’s slow start, insisted that the team would make the playoffs next season if he is healthy. “Not making the playoffs is not an option,” Stoudemire told ESPN New York. “(Another losing season) is not an option for us. We’re definitely looking to make the playoffs every year. … If I return healthy and ready to go, I’m sure we’ll make the playoffs.”

ABOUT THE NETS (44-36): Health is a concern as well for Brooklyn, which has been giving its starters plenty of rest over the last two weeks while slowly working Kevin Garnett back into the mix before the playoffs. Paul Pierce hurt his shoulder in the third quarter of Sunday’s 97-88 win over the Orlando Magic and sat out the rest of the game, though coach Jason Kidd said the move was precautionary. “I could have brought him back, but there was no need to bring him back,” Kidd told reporters. “There was no reason to put him in harm’s way, so we finished the game without him.” Garnett played 19 minutes Sunday — his longest stint since returning to the lineup April 5.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have taken two of the three meetings this season, including a 113-83 win at Brooklyn on Dec. 5.

2. Brooklyn G Shaun Livingston (toe) and G Alan Anderson (abdominal) are both questionable.

3. New York G Tim Hardaway Jr. broke out of a slump with 20 points Sunday after totaling nine points on 4-of-18 shooting in the previous three games.

PREDICTION: Nets 96, Knicks 92