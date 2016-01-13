Preview: Knicks at Nets

The surging New York Knicks hope to have Carmelo Anthony available when they head across town to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Anthony suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter of Tuesday’s 120-114 win over Boston, the Knicks’ fifth victory in their last six games.

Even if its superstar is unable to go, New York will try to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding their crosstown rivals, who have averaged 82.6 points during a five-game losing streak. The most recent of those five straight losses came in Brooklyn’s first game since a major shakeup that saw head coach Lionel Hollins fired and general manager Billy King reassigned. Interim coach Tony Brown witnessed his team make two 3-pointers, turn the ball over 19 times and get outrebounded by 10 in a 106-79 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. “They definitely know how to play together and that’s something we’re going to strive and try to do here,” Brown told reporters.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (20-20): In addition to Anthony’s injury, New York was limited down the stretch when Kristaps Porzingis (26 points in 27 minutes) fouled out, but fellow rookie Jerian Grant was able to pick up some of the slack. Grant had nine points and six assists in the fourth quarter alone and finished with 16 and eight, both career highs. “Jerian was big, he made plays for himself and other people and impacted the game in a big way,” coach Derek Fisher told reporters.

ABOUT THE NETS (10-28): Brooklyn has dropped 10 straight at home since a win at the Barclays Center over struggling Philadelphia on Dec. 10. Brown tried to shake things up against the Spurs by inserting Donald Sloan and Wayne Ellington into the starting lineup, but they had just 10 combined points on 4-of-12 shooting. Bojan Bogdanovic, one of those moved out of the starting lineup, missed all five of his shots and is 0-of-16 over a miserable three-game span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. After shooting 35.2 percent in November and 35.6 in December, Nets SF Joe Johnson has a 51.4 percent mark in January and is 4-of-4 from 3-point range over his last two games.

2. Knicks C Robin Lopez has scored in double figures in a season-high four straight contests.

3. Anthony scored 28 points while making a season-high five 3-pointers in a 108-91 win over the Nets in the first meeting Dec. 4 at Madison Square Garden.

PREDICTION: Knicks 103, Nets 96