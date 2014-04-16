Nets fall to Knicks, fail to wrap up No. 5 seed

NEW YORK -- If there is one thing that New York Knicks coach Mike Woodson doesn’t like, it is watching the postseason from his couch, something he will have to do in the coming weeks.

His team, however, is finishing the season like one bound for the playoffs. The Knicks downed the postseason-bound Brooklyn Nets 109-98 Tuesday night.

The Knicks (36-45) defeated the Nets in three of four meetings this season, and they earned their six win in their past eight games overall.

“I just like the way we competed,” Woodson said. “We’ve been doing that for the last couple of months. Hopefully this will be something these guys can rest their heads on and take it through the summer because it’s going to be irritating sitting at home watching playoff basketball.”

The Nets (44-37) had an opportunity to clinch the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but the idle Washington Wizards (43-38) remain in the hunt for that spot due to Brooklyn’s loss. Both teams finish the regular season Wednesday, with the Nets traveling to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers while the Wizards play the Celtics in Boston.

Washington holds the tiebreaker.

“Fifth, sixth, same thing,” Nets coach Jason Kidd said. “You know, we’re going to play Toronto or Chicago. You play 82 games to get a seed, and we’ll be fifth or sixth.”

After winning 15 consecutive home games, the Nets lost each of their past two appearances at the Barclays Center. They are 1-3 in their past four games overall.

“It happens,” Kidd said. “Sometimes you play well, sometimes you don‘t. We got another one to get better tomorrow.”

A team that lives and dies by the 3-pointer, the Knicks were on point with their long-range game, going 11-for-21 from behind the arc while shooting 47.8 percent from the field overall. They never trailed in the game.

Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. provided a steady hand with a team-leading 16 points. Forward Amar‘e Stoudemire added an inside presence with 14 points and three rebounds. Guard J.R. Smith had 14 points and six rebounds, and he sank three 3-pointers before sitting out for most of the fourth quarter.

“We’re just going out there and having fun,” Hardaway said. “We did not make the playoffs, so we are playing for our spirit, our pride and for the New York Knicks.”

The Knicks’ offense managed to produce without forward Carmelo Anthony, the NBA’s second-leading scorer who was shut down for the final two games of the season with a partial tear in his right labrum. There is plenty of speculation swirling that Anthony has played his last game with the Knicks.

“In my heart, I feel he’ll still be here,” Smith said of Anthony. “It’s just a matter of him coming up with that decision.”

Seeming to concede defeat, the Nets were keen on playing their second unit in the second half. Brooklyn guard Marcus Thornton led all scorers with 24 points.

“No one got hurt,” Kidd said, “so we’ll move on to the next game.”

Forwards Mason Plumlee and Paul Pierce tried to spark the lethargic Brooklyn offense. Plumlee finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, and Pierce had 13 points.

“Going into the playoffs, you want to start building good habits, and tonight was an example of how not to take a step forward,” Pierce said. “We were off our game offensively, and that’s not how you want to go into the playoffs.”

A slow start by the Nets helped the Knicks, whose shooting-happy offense was clicking from the start. Three-pointers from Smith and Hardaway gave New York an early double-digit advantage. Smith scored 10 points in the first half, and the Knicks were 7-for-11 from 3-point range before the break.

“We were really trying to get a look at our young guys,” Woodson said. “Our veterans got us off to a good start, and then the young guys came in. It was kind of nice to see because those guys don’t get a lot of opportunities to play that much, so you’re anxious to see from a coaching standpoint ... if anything has carried over from practice and film sessions.”

NOTES: Nets G Joe Johnson (sore right calf), F Paul Pierce (sore right shoulder) and G Deron Williams (right patellar tendinitis) were game-time decisions, but all played. Brooklyn G Alan Anderson (sore abdominal muscle), G Shaun Livingston (sprained right big toe) and F Mirza Teletovic (personal reasons) were out. ... The Nets had their 15-game home winning-streak snapped Friday in a 93-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. ... The Knicks close their season Wednesday when they host the Toronto Raptors.