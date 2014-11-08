Williams carries Nets past rival Knicks

NEW YORK -- Deron Williams knows just how important it is for the Brooklyn Nets to defeat New York’s other NBA team, the New York Knicks.

“The fans love this rivalry,” said point guard Williams, who tossed in a game-high 29 points in leading his Nets to an easy 110-99 victory over the Knicks Friday night at the Barclays Center. “It feels good for them.”

It also had to feel good for Williams, who continues to look like a totally different player than the one who battled through two injured ankles last season, only to have both ankles operated on during the offseason.

It was also a key for Williams to take advantage of an injury-riddled Knicks backcourt. The Knicks were without point guards Jose Calderon (calf) and Pablo Prigioni (ankle), so Williams went right to work on the rest of the Knicks’ backcourt.

“I was just being aggressive,” said Williams, who scored 16 of his points after halftime. “I was looking for my shots more and my teammates were looking for me. We needed this game, coming off the loss (Wednesday night against Minnesota). We had to do it on both ends of the floor. Every win is big, but this was big for everyone.”

Center Brook Lopez rebounded from a sub-par performance to score 20 points and grab nine rebounds in the first meeting between the New York squads this season.

Forward Joe Johnson and reserve forward Mirza Teletovic each added 18 off the bench for Brooklyn (3-2), which took the lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back.

Nets head coach Lionel Hollins was pleased with the performance of his All-Star point guard.

“He led the floor game early on, then he started attacking,” Hollins said of Williams. “Once he started feeling good, he became difficult to guard.”

“He’s being more of an attacker now,” Johnson said of his teammate. “He’s really been aggressive. He’s doing it to win, period. He’s not just trying to beat the Knicks.”

Forward Carmelo Anthony paced the Knicks (2-4) with 19 points, but he had to work hard for his scoring total, shooting just 5-for-20 from the floor, his third straight game of poor shooting. Anthony has now connected on just 18 of his last 61 attempts (29 percent).

Knicks rookie head coach Derek Fisher believes that it’s too easy to blame Anthony for the team’s poor performance.

“We all have the responsibility,” Fisher said. “We all have to fight through the adversity and do our job. It’s not just Carmelo. Our guys are all struggling right now. We just have to get our confidence back. We have to get used to each other as a team. Offensively, we’re still searching for ways to attack their defense.”

Guard Tim Hardaway, Jr. scored 16 points and forward Amar‘e Stoudemire added 14 for New York, which lost for the third straight time.

It marked the first time the Nets defeated the Knicks in Brooklyn since Nov. 26, 2012. The Knicks won the final game in Brooklyn that season and both games at the Barclays Center last season.

“We shot the ball really well and every time they started to come back, we hit a 3,” said Hollins, whose team shot 14-of-24 (58 percent) from long range. “Our shooting was spectacular.”

NOTES: The Knicks’ backcourt has been ravaged by injuries in the early going. With PGs Pablo Prigioni (sprained right ankle) and Jose Calderon (strained right calf) out, Knicks first-year coach Derek Fisher changed his starting lineup to use both Iman Shumpert and Tim Hardaway Jr. at guard, neither of whom are known for ball-handling. Fisher said he made the move to change up substitution rotations. ... Prigioni said before the game that he would not travel with the team to Atlanta for Saturday night’s game. He’s aiming for a Monday return. ... The Knicks wore their home white jerseys in Brooklyn because the Nets chose to wear their black (away) jerseys. ... Before the game, Nets PG Deron Williams said the Knicks-Nets rivalry won’t reach an intensity high until the two teams meet in the playoffs. ... Nets coach Lionel Hollis said the Knicks are still learning the ins and outs of the famed “triangle” offense. ... The Nets close out their four-game homestand on Sunday afternoon against Orlando.