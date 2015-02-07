Nets hold off Knicks

NEW YORK -- In his time with the Brooklyn Nets, forward Joe Johnson has been known as the closer for hitting dramatic shots.

This week, guard Jarrett Jack has held that title, although on Friday night he had some assistance from Johnson.

Jack highlighted a 20-point night by hitting an open 3-pointer with 13.8 seconds remaining and the Nets held off the New York Knicks, 92-88.

The deciding play came after the Nets called a timeout. Johnson gained possession and Jack set a screen. Defenders Jose Calderon and Lance Thomas went to cover Johnson but instead of shooting, he jumped and passed to Jack.

“It was a read honestly,” Johnson said. “When I caught the ball, (Jarrett) Jack posted a screen for me and I would come off the screen. We thought they would maybe show or he (the defender) would probably show. Honestly I didn’t both would leave Jack the way that they did. I just tried to get the ball to him and he made a tough shot”

“That last play where Jarrett hit the three was awesome,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins said. “I got excited about that because we called a timeout, we went out, we executed and we got pretty much what we wanted.”

Wide-open on the left side in front of the Knicks bench, Jack buried his only 3-point attempt of the night for a 90-86 lead. It was Jack’s second clutch shot in the final seconds in three games and it came four days after his tiebreaking jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining capped a stunning comeback in a 102-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Coach drew up a beautifully executed play,” Jack said. “That’s exactly the way it was drawn up. We tried to put them in a situation that if they didn’t help on Joe, he was going to have a clear lance to the basket and then if they both collapsed on me, you’ve got to give Joe credit for being a willing and able passer. I got a clean look and just tried to knock it down.”

While the Nets communicated well to get Jack the open look, the Knicks lamented being forced to scramble and ultimately not get back to covering Jack in time.

Said New York forward Carmelo Anthony: “It was a miscommunication, if there was any communication all. It was just one of those things where all we had to do was just communicate at that moment.”

Jack scored nine of his points in a fourth quarter that saw the Nets take a pair of six-point leads. Besides the 3-pointer, he hit the game-clinching free throws with 8.4 seconds.

“Jarrett’s playing unbelievable for us,” Kevin Garnett said. “He’s in a great rhythm. We believe in him and he’s come through.”

Reserve center Brook Lopez supplemented Jack’s ninth game with at least 20 points by turning in a strong all-around showing of 22 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots. Johnson added 13 and 11 rebounds while Garnett contributed 12 and nine rebounds as the Nets won their third straight after losing 13 of 15 in January.

Anthony led the Knicks with 21 points but made just 6 of 23 shots from the field. In three games against the Nets this season, he is 18 of 65 from the floor.

Point guard Calderon added 15 points for the Knicks, who fell to 10-40 by shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and scoring only 18 points in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks were in the game despite missing nine straight shots at one point. After taking a 75-73 lead on guard Tim Hardaway Jr’s 3-pointer with 9:19 left, New York went nearly 5 1/2 minutes without a basket until getting three in a row and getting within 83-82 on guard Langston Galloway’s 3-pointer with 3:22.

New York had two chances to take small leads but forward Lance Thomas had his reverse layup attempt blocked by Lopez with two minutes remaining and Anthony missed a 14-foot turnaround jumper from the right wing that preceded Hollins drawing up the decisive play.

“We fought,” Thomas said. “The end result wasn’t what we wanted.”

NOTES: Friday’s game was originally slated for ESPN before being pulled from the network last month. This marked the third straight game between the teams that was not nationally televised. In the previous two seasons, six of the eight games between the teams were on ESPN or TNT. ... Unprompted, Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins suggested a change to the All-Star rosters that would allow the commissioner to select three spots so players at the end of their careers like San Antonio F Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett could experience All-Star weekend. ... The Knicks had F Amare Stoudemire and C Cole Aldrich available after they had missed time with a sprained left ankle and left shin confusion, respectively. ... New York G Pablo Prigioni missed his second straight game with a sore left hip. ... After Friday, the Nets play eight straight road games because of All-Star weekend events followed by circus dates at Barclays Center. “Everybody has something that keeps them out of their building for a while,” Hollins said. “You just deal with it.”