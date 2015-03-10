Nuggets demolish sputtering Knicks

DENVER -- The outcome was not in question, but the final stats were still in play.

With forward Kenneth Faried a rebound away from a double-double, forward J.J. Hickson went to Denver Nuggets coach Melvin Hunt and told him to keep Faried in the game.

“J.J. said, ‘Let him rock, let him play,'” Hunt said. “That warms my heart. That’s being a great teammate. That’s being a great teammate.”

The Nuggets had plenty of heartwarming moments Monday. Backed by Faried’s 19 points and 11 rebounds as well as forward Wilson Chandler’s 17 points, Denver routed the New York Knicks 106-78 Monday night.

Forward Will Barton scored 17 points off the bench for the Nuggets, who won for the second time in the past three home games after losing 10 straight at Pepsi Center. Point guard Ty Lawson scored 14 points for Denver (23-41).

Chandler, who was coming off a 26-point effort in a loss to Houston, exited in the third quarter due to left knee soreness and did not return.

Related Coverage Preview: Knicks at Nuggets

Denver is 3-2 since head coach Brian Shaw was fired last week, and the players are enjoying a faster tempo. The Nuggets scored 100 or more points in each of the five games since Hunt took over as the interim coach.

“Playing at that pace is fun. It’s exciting,” Faried said. “The fans get into it, we get into it, we get to stand up for a big play. It’s not just bring the ball upcourt, pass it into the post. It’s more like bring it up, pass, cut, backspin, spin, lob, all that stuff.”

Guard Alexey Shved scored 19 points and guard Langston Galloway had 14 for the Knicks, who lost their fourth game in a row. Center Andrea Bargnani added 12 points and seven rebounds for New York (12-50).

“A lot of guys that haven’t played in this building before struggled from an energy standpoint to keep pushing themselves,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “That’s difficult to do here. It requires some mental toughness that we didn’t show tonight.”

Both teams are working for lottery position rather than playoff seeds. Four years after the nine-player deal that sent forward Carmelo Anthony from Denver to New York, both organizations are far from where they expected to be.

In 2012-13, New York won 54 games and made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The same season, the Nuggets won a franchise-best 57 games. This season, the two teams will struggle to combine for 40 wins.

The Nuggets were the best of a bad lot Monday thanks to a seven-minute stretch that spanned the second and third quarters.

Leading 39-37 with 3:13 left in the second quarter, Denver ended the half with a 16-3 run to go up 55-40 at intermission. Nuggets center Joffrey Lauvergne was fouled while converting a layup with 2.1 seconds left. He missed the free throw, but forward Darrell Arthur tipped in the rebound to end the half.

Denver started the third with a 10-5 run to take a 65-45 lead. The advantage was 77-59 after Bargnani’s put-back with 3:20 left in the third, but the Nuggets closed the quarter on a 14-0 run to lead 91-59 heading into the fourth.

“We really kind of had lapses on defense,” Knicks forward Jason Smith said. “They really took advantage of it with their outside shooting. To end the half, they got that four-point play, just little lapses like that, we can’t have.”

The lead grew to as much as 34, Denver’s largest of the season. The only drama left was if Faried would get his 18th double-double of the season, which he did with 4:50 left.

“J.J. was able to let me get a double-double,” Faried said. “I have to thank him for that.”

The Nuggets tied a season low with eight turnovers.

NOTES: New York G Tim Hardaway Jr. did not play because of back tightness. He also missed the Knicks’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, but coach Derek Fisher said Hardaway is considered day-to-day. ... Knicks F Quincy Acy was out with a knee injury sustained in Saturday’s game. Acy is due to undergo an MRI in the next day or two to receive an official diagnosis. “Something happened to him in the game the other night, and it really didn’t start to impact him until later in the night or the next morning,” Fisher said. ... Nuggets C Jusuf Nurkic took part in the morning shootaround but remains out because of a sprained right ankle.