Preview: Knicks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are seemingly invincible at home, where they’ll try for their ninth straight victory when the New York Knicks visit Thursday. The Pacers’ 19-1 home mark is a big reason why they own the NBA’s best record, and they’re coming off a 116-92 pasting of visiting Sacramento on Tuesday. The Knicks had a season-best five-game winning streak snapped with a 108-98 loss at Charlotte on Tuesday and dropped a half-game out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana is the top defensive team in the league, and the Pacers are especially stingy at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where they allow just 83 points per game and hold opponents to 38.9 percent shooting. “It’s a different story when you come to play here,” Pacers star Paul George told reporters. “Whatever you’ve done previously, when a team comes in hot, we make that commitment that it’s going to be tough to play here.” The Knicks have not lost a season series to the Pacers since Indiana swept four games in 2007-08, but the Pacers won the first game of this season’s three-game series 103-96 in overtime Nov. 20 in New York.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (15-23): New York’s hot streak has come amid turmoil between coach Mike Woodson and enigmatic swingman J.R. Smith, who was benched for the second time in four games against the Bobcats. Smith (11.4 points) is one of only four players who average double-digit scoring for the Knicks. The Knicks got big man Tyson Chandler back against Charlotte after he missed the previous four games with bronchitis, but he didn’t make much of an impact with five points and four rebounds in 16 minutes, and they’re still without guard Pablo Prigioni (toe) and forward Metta World Peace (knee).

ABOUT THE PACERS (30-7): Indiana’s league-best defense starts with defending the rim, as the Pacers allow an NBA-low 34.2 points per game in the paint and rank sixth in the league with 5.8 blocked shots per contest. The Pacers don’t need to light up the scoreboard, but they’re efficient and balanced on offense with all five starters averaging double-digit scoring and reserve Danny Granger (9.1 points) continuing to improve as he works his way back from injury. Indiana turned in one of its best offensive showings of the season against the Kings, shooting a season-high 54.9 percent and getting 31 points from leading scorer Paul George (22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has not allowed 100 or more points in its past 13 games and has done so only six times all season.

2. Knicks leading scorer Carmelo Anthony (26 points, 8.8 rebounds) tallied 30 points and 18 boards in the first meeting this season and averages 25.3 points in 26 career regular-season games against Indiana.

3. The Pacers are 20-0 when holding opponents under 90 points.

PREDICTION: Pacers 96, Knicks 87