Preview: Knicks at Pacers

The New York Knicks are suddenly racking up victories and look for their fifth in six games when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. After winning just five of their first 41 games, New York made it four wins in 10 days when it slipped past the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-92 on Wednesday. Forward Carmelo Anthony had 31 points and 10 rebounds against the Thunder but could sit out the second night of a back-to-back due to his balky knee.

Indiana’s season-long troubles without star forward Paul George (leg) continue and the Pacers have lost eight of their last nine games. Indiana dropped a 104-91 decision to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in the opener of a five-game homestand and point guard George Hill is tired of the setbacks. “I’ve never been a part of being at the bottom, East or West, so I don’t want to start doing that now,” Hill told reporters. “We’ve got to figure out how to turn that around and it’s got to be ASAP.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE KNICKS (9-37): Recent surprise Langston Galloway had another solid outing against Oklahoma City, knocking down three 3-pointers and producing 18 points and three steals. Galloway, who was signed to a contract for the rest of the season and next season after excelling during two 10-day contracts, has scored in double digits in five straight games and has locked down a starting guard spot for the time being. Forward Lance Thomas has played well of late and scored a season-best 17 points in the win over the Thunder.

ABOUT THE PACERS (16-31): Hill has been limited to 20 minutes in each of his three games back from a groin injury but he still experienced soreness after the contest against Toronto. Hill was held out of practice on Wednesday and Indiana hopes to have him on the court against New York or C.J. Watson will receive the bulk of the playing time. Hill averaged 14.3 points since returning, twice scoring 13 points and topping it with a 17-point outing against Orlando on Sunday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have lost four consecutive road games against Indiana.

2. New York PF Amar’e Stoudemire (wrist, ankle, knee) is expected to miss his second straight game.

3. Pacers SG C.J. Miles (groin) is questionable after missing the previous two games.

PREDICTION: Pacers 93, Knicks 89