Preview: Knicks at Pacers

The streaking Indiana Pacers look to take another step toward claiming a playoff berth when they host the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Pacers have won eight of their last 10 games, and the hot stretch has elevated them into the group of teams battling for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. “One day we’re tied for eighth, then we’re back in ninth,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “So we can’t look ahead. We have to take it game by game.”

The Knicks limp into town after putting together a putrid effort against Sacramento and getting routed 124-86 on Tuesday. “The most disappointing part is not necessarily losing the game, but just the way collectivity as a group we couldn’t find a way to compete against this team,” New York coach Derek Fisher told reporters. The Knicks possess the worst record in the NBA and also have the worst road mark at 4-25.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE KNICKS (12-47): Point guard Jose Calderon has missed three straight games and an MRI exam displayed that he has a strained Achilles’ tendon. He will be re-examined in about two weeks and then a decision will be made whether or not he plays again this season, though Calderon hopes he will be in New York next season. “I want to be a part of this,” Calderon told reporters. “But at the end of the day, there’s nothing you can do about the stuff you cannot control.”

ABOUT THE PACERS (25-34): Center Roy Hibbert sure appeared motivated in Sunday’s 94-74 win over the Philadelphia 76ers as he had 14 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. “Getting down towards the end of the season, we know every game is important,” Hibbert told reporters. “We just try to put a little more emphasis on everything and how we go about our business.” The 74 points were the fewest Indiana has allowed this season, and the 76ers didn’t score a single point over the final 6:47.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has won five consecutive home games against the Knicks, including a 103-82 victory on Jan. 29.

2. New York’s starters had just 24 points on 8-of-29 shooting in the loss to Sacramento.

3. Pacers SG C.J. Miles (feet) is bothered by soreness and had seven points on 2-of-10 shooting against Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Pacers 103, Knicks 80