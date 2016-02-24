Preview: Knicks at Pacers

The New York Knicks are sinking toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference and have shown little improvement over the last month, frustrating star forward Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks will try to pick up their third win in 15 games when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

New York was blown out 122-95 at home by the Toronto Raptors on Monday, letting Toronto shoot 52.9 percent from the floor while surrendering 58 points in the paint. “Regardless of the record, just losing, accepting that - it is hard to accept that,” Anthony told reporters. “You can’t be satisfied with losing basketball games.” The Pacers nearly pulled off a sweep of a three-game road trip before falling 101-93 in overtime at Miami on Monday and are winners of seven of their last 11 contests. Indiana star forward Paul George, who put up a game-high 41 points in the All-Star Game on Feb. 14, is averaging 24.3 points in three games since the break.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE KNICKS (24-34): Anthony was waiting for reporters after Monday’s loss and was honest in his assessment of his team. “We need to want to be out there, want to play, want to go deep,” Anthony told reporters. “I think we need to take it upon ourselves individually. It’s not anything to do with X’s and O’s. We have to take it upon ourselves to take the challenge as a group.” Anthony had his name floated in trade rumors last week but insisted that he was committed to building a winner with New York, which has fallen 6 1/2 games behind the No. 8 spot in the East.

ABOUT THE PACERS (30-26): George did his part with 31 points and 11 rebounds on Monday but Indiana let an early 14-point lead slip away against one of the teams it is chasing in the East. George could use some help from the starting backcourt of Monta Ellis and George Hill, which combined to go 2-of-24 from the field in the loss. Ellis had two free throws with a chance to put the Pacers in front with 0.8 seconds left in regulation but split the set and the team went on to fall in overtime.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pacers F C.J. Miles (calf) sat out Monday and is day-to-day.

2. New York C Robin Lopez is averaging 23.5 points on 21-of-28 shooting in the last two games.

3. Indiana took all four meetings last season and won the two at home by an average of 22 points.

PREDICTION: Pacers 103, Knicks 92