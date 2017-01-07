Preview: Knicks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers suddenly are playing stellar basketball and they attempt to stretch their season-best winning streak to five games when they host the New York Knicks on Saturday. Indiana is averaging 117.5 points during the streak and its recent display of unselfish play was evident when it committed a season-low six turnovers in Thursday's 121-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Indiana, which is an impressive 14-5 at home, recently began playing at a faster pace that is highly pleasing to star forward Paul George. "Before, it was guys doing everything on their own," George told reporters. "Someone jacks the shot up, and we're out of position going back the other way. Now, it's more organized. We move the ball and we know who has a good look and there's not selfishness in the shot selection." New York halted a season-worst six-game losing streak by posting a 116-111 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. "It feels good to kinda get this skid off our back and get a win," New York forward Carmelo Anthony told reporters after a 26-point performance. "More importantly on the road, us winning on the road the way we did it."

TV: 7 p.m. MSG (New York), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE KNICKS (17-19): Power forward Kristaps Porzingis returned from a three-game absence due to an Achilles' tendon injury and scored 24 points in 30 minutes against the Bucks. Porzingis will be watched closely on the back end of games on consecutive nights but it might be hard to hold down a player with four consecutive 20-point outings and six in his last seven games played. New York's defense was shaky during its losing streak and it has allowed an average of 112.1 points over the last seven contests.

ABOUT THE PACERS (19-18): Power forward Myles Turner (25 points, 15 rebounds) and point guard Jeff Teague (21 points, 15 assists) became the third duo in franchise history to have 20 or more points and 15 or more rebounds and 20 or more points and 15 or more assists in the same game. Turner also blocked five shots in the win over Brooklyn and is averaging 21.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 rejections over the past three games while Teague is averaging 12 assists over the past five contests. "I think we're figuring it out right now," Teague told reporters. "I think we know what we want to do. I think we're playing together. It just becomes contagious."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have lost eight straight contests at Indiana with their most recent victory coming March 17, 2012.

2. George topped 30 points in three of the past five games and is averaging 28.6 points during the stretch.

3. New York PG Derrick Rose is 11-of-32 shooting over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Pacers 115, Knicks 108