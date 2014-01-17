Pacers pummel Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS -- It all started so well for Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks.

The forward put on a show in the opening minutes, then watched the Indiana Pacers turn their court into a theater of their own.

Guard Lance Stephenson had a career-high 28 points and forward Paul George scored 25 as the Pacers blitzed the Knicks in a 117-89 victory on Thursday night.

“Carmelo will make his shots,” Stephenson said. “We just wanted to get a ‘W.'”

Indiana (31-7) improved the league’s best home record to 20-1. Forward David West produced 12 points and center Roy Hibbert added 11 for the Pacers, who have won 11 of their last 13 games and put six scorers in double figures.

Including playoff games, the Knicks (15-24) have dropped their last seven visits to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Anthony led New York with 28 points and seven rebounds.

“After getting off to such a good start, other guys have to come in and play,” Knicks coach Mike Woodson said. “It was a total team disaster.”

Indiana committed a season-low six turnovers, augmenting a point of emphasis entering the game. The Pacers went 10 of 23 on 3-pointers, the fifth time this season they have made at least 10. Forward Danny Granger, who made one of the 3s, finished 11 points and a season-high four assists.

George scored 10 of the Pacers’ first 15 points in the second half, forcing Woodson to use a timeout after the lead ballooned to 78-56 with 7:20 left in the third quarter.

“A really complete basketball game,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “It was a great defensive effort.”

It looked like a shootout early on.

Anthony’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave New York a 31-30 after a first quarter in which he scored 18 points, hitting a variety of smooth jump shots. The Knicks led by eight early before Indiana’s offense picked up the pace in the latter half of the quarter.

The Pacers never let up, hitting 50 percent from the field and setting a season high for points scored.

“We tried to push it and get easy baskets,” Stephenson said.

That carried over into the second quarter, when the Pacers used an 11-1 run to lead 45-37. Stephenson made a layup and 3-pointer before assisting on West’s layup, which gave Indiana a commanding 63-48 advantage at intermission.

After a disappointing 9-21 start, the Knicks entered having won six of their last eight games despite drama swirling around guard J.R. Smith. He reportedly clashed with coach Mike Woodson on Monday over playing time and then sat out all of Tuesday’s loss in Charlotte.

Smith played 28 minutes against the Pacers and scored 12 points off the bench.

Afterward, Smith said his benching stemmed from a combination of factors. Asked if he understood why it happened, Smith replied, “Yes and no.”

During the game, the Knicks lost forwards Amar‘e Stoudemire and Kenyon Martin to ankle sprains that Woodson said would likely keep each out of the lineup for multiple games.

While the Knicks slide backward, the Pacers just keep racking up the victories.

“We’re just focused,” Granger said. “We didn’t want to be denied. We have a sense of urgency.”

Indiana, easily on pace for more than 60 victories, hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday before embarking on a five-game road trip against the Western Conference.

NOTES: Knicks G Pablo Prigioni (hairline fracture of right toe) missed his 15th straight game. New York also was without F Metta World Peace (sore left knee). He spent parts of five seasons with Indiana, taking part in 26 playoff games and earning one All-Star selection. ... The Pacers defeated the Knicks in six games in the second round of last season’s playoffs, Indiana’s fourth victory in the last five playoff series between the rivals. ... Indiana won 103-96 in overtime at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20. The final regular-season meeting is in New York on March 19. ... New York coach Mike Woodson was born in Indianapolis and attended Indiana, where he scored 2,062 points in a four-year career and helped the Hoosiers to an NIT championship in 1979 and a Big Ten title in 1980. He was a two-time All-American.