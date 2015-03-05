Pacers pound Knicks for third consecutive win

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers dug an early-season hole, in large part because of injuries and new personnel, but they may just find a way to return to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Guard George Hill scored a season-high 21 points and handed out six assists, and the improving Pacers led from start to finish in an easy 105-82 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana (26-34) earned its third win in a row and its sixth in seven games, prevailing on a night when starting center Roy Hibbert and guard C.J. Watson were rested. The Pacers remain a half-game behind the Charlotte Hornets in the race for the East’s last postseason berth.

”We have to stay steady now,“ said Hill, who played only 27 minutes and scored his 21 points on only 13 shots. ”Now, we are starting to play basketball the right way. I think the team has been doing a great job of everyone moving the ball and playing together.

“I also think that everybody that came into the game tonight had the mentality of having active hands and turning them over.”

The Pacers scored at least 100 points for the ninth time in 15 games, and they are 9-0 in those games.

Indiana posted a season-best 65 first-half points, five more than it scored during the first half of a Dec. 15 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Indiana scored 66 second-half points in a Feb. 4 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Guard Rodney Stuckey added 17 points for Indiana, guard C.J. Miles scored 16 and forward David West had 13. Stuckey scored in double figures for the fifth time in six games since the All-Star break, averaging 18.8 points in that stretch.

“Tonight, it was about being in attack mode,” Miles said. “We have been talking about that as a unit at both ends of the floor. We were aggressive, and we tried to speed them up.”

Center Andrea Bargnani scored a season-best-tying 25 points for the Knicks (12-48), and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added 13.

The Pacers shot 47.5 percent from the floor, while the Knicks finished at 39.5 percent.

“It’s the grind and the price you pay for being in the league,” Hardaway said of yet another lopsided loss. “(The Pacers) got their confidence up in the first couple of minutes of the game, and we didn’t get the job done for a second consecutive night. Every game is tough, no matter what your record is.”

Indiana coach Frank Vogel said the Pacers are making strides in areas that plagued them during the season’s first three months.

“We are getting off to better starts, and we finally are starting to put teams away,” Vogel said. “We rested a couple of key guys tonight. My job is to keep guys fresh, and we had some guys step up and play well. Coming into tonight’s game, we were 10th in the East, so we can’t get complacent and we have to keep winning. That is the bottom line.”

Hill scored 13 in the third quarter, and Indiana led 88-64 heading to the fourth. The Pacers got three 3-pointers in third, each from Hill. Bargnani scored nine of the Knicks’ 23 third-quarter points.

The Pacers took complete advantage of 16 first-half turnovers by the Knicks on their way to a 65-41 lead through 24 minutes. Indiana scored 19 points as the result of New York’s opening-half turnovers and shot 60 percent from the field (24 of 40) before the break.

“We turned the ball over a lot in the first quarter,” New York coach Derek Fisher said. “When you turn the ball over eight times in the first quarter, that is not a recipe for success. We put ourselves in a hole early, and playing uphill on the second night of a back-to-back is tough to do. Plus, Indiana is a good defensive team.”

Indiana got 15 first-half points from Stuckey and 14 from Miles. The Pacers’ non-starters outscored the Knicks’ reserves 28-9 in the first half and 47-21 overall.

The Pacers raced to 7-0 and 10-2 leads and were ahead 30-19 after one quarter.

NOTES: New York was coming off a 38-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. ... Since a Jan. 23 loss at Miami, Indiana is 11-4, including nine victories in the past 11 games. ... The Pacers improved to 15-14 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Of the NBA’s 30 teams, New York ranks 29th in scoring at only 92.8 points per game. ... Indiana ranks fifth in defense, allowing only 96.7 points per game. ... The Pacers are sixth in opponents’ field goal percentage at 43.7 percent. ... Indiana defeated New York 103-82 on Jan. 29 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.