Preview: Knicks at Pistons

The Stan Van Gundy era has gotten off to a slow start in Detroit, and a woeful offensive attack is to blame. Van Gundy’s winless Pistons will attempt once again to find rhythm on that end of the floor when they host the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Detroit, which dropped a 102-90 decision against Brooklyn in its home opener Saturday, ranks last in scoring (86.7) and 3-point percentage (21.9) while ranking near the bottom in field-goal percentage (40.2) and free-throw percentage (65.7).

The Pistons might be set up to break out against the Knicks, who will be playing the second half of a back-to-back after a woeful 98-83 setback at home against Washington on Tuesday. Carmelo Anthony shot 8-for-23 from the floor and committed seven turnovers as New York was denied a third straight win. Detroit took two of three meetings in 2013-14 as center Andre Drummond averaged 14 points and 18 rebounds.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE KNICKS (2-2): New York has also struggled offensively under a first-year head coach in Derek Fisher, whose triangle offense has yielded some less-than-stellar performances. Against Washington, the Knicks shot 37 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 18 times. New York is near the bottom of the league in scoring (90.3) and last in free throws made per game (13.3) and attempted (17.3).

ABOUT THE PISTONS (0-3): One of several Pistons off to a slow start is forward Kyle Singler, who stood out during the team’s dismal stretch run last season and was expected to play a bigger role in 2014-15. The third-year pro, who averaged 10.9 points while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc after the All-Star break, has provided a total of 18 points in 87 minutes on the season. He has yet to record a steal or a block and has only one assist in the three lackluster performances.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks G Iman Shumpert has made 6-of-7 3-pointers over his last two games.

2. Pistons G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope entered Tuesday ranked third in the league in minutes per game (39.3).

3. Knicks F Quincy Acy (wrist) did not appear in the loss to Washington.

PREDICTION: Pistons 96, Knicks 92