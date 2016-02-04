Preview: Knicks at Pistons

The New York Knicks are spiraling downward in the Eastern Conference standings and attempt to break out of a slump when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. New York has dropped six of its last seven games and is 3 1/2 games behind the Pistons for the final playoff spot in the East.

The Knicks have suffered four double-digit defeats during their swoon and also played poorly in Tuesday’s 97-89 loss to the Boston Celtics. “The morale and the confidence of this team is not going anywhere,” All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony told reporters. “I won’t allow that to happen. We just got to turn this thing around quickly.” Detroit likely will be without starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who departed Wednesday’s 102-95 loss to the Celtics with a groin injury. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said Caldwell-Pope — who has played in 208 consecutive games — will undergo an MRI exam Thursday to determine the severity but will “almost certainly be out” against the Knicks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE KNICKS (23-28): Anthony has strung together three straight double-doubles since returning from a knee injury but was just 4-of-16 shooting in the loss to Boston. Anthony had 16 points and 14 rebounds against the Celtics and his scoring has been below his typical standards as he has just two 20-point games during his last eight outings. Center Robin Lopez had a big game against the Celtics with 17 points while matching his season best with 13 rebounds — including 11 offensive boards — to record his first double-double since Jan. 20.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (26-24): Detroit has been hopeful that shooting guard Jodie Meeks could be a factor during the final third of the season but that is appearing unlikely after doctors determined his broken foot isn’t healing properly. The prognosis calls for at least another four weeks of rest and Van Gundy doesn’t see Meeks being able to help the team this season. “It’s really hard to see him being able to get back and make much of a contribution this year,” Van Gundy told reporters. “The first day he would be able to start ramping it up would be early March. He’d need a couple weeks to ramp it up and then you’re down to the last month of the season by the time he’s ready to go.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Anthony had 24 points and six assists as the Knicks posted a 108-96 victory against the visiting Pistons on Dec. 29.

2. Detroit G Brandon Jennings is averaging four points on 3-of-12 shooting during the past two games.

3. New York PG Jose Calderon (groin) could return after a four-game absence.

PREDICTION: Pistons 111, Knicks 107