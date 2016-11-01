Preview: Knicks at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons struggled on the defensive end in their season opener at Toronto last week and vowed to turn things around on that end - a pledge they apparently took seriously. The Pistons will try to hold a third straight opponent under 84 points when they host the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Detroit let DeMar DeRozen go off for 40 points in a 109-91 loss at the Raptors but locked down in wins over the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks, holding the two teams to an average of 82.5 points. "Well, I think we have done a good job the last two games," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters of the defense. "You hope to carry that forward. Every night is another challenge." The Knicks turned things around from a loss in their opener as well and fought their way to a 111-104 win over Memphis on Saturday after being embarrassed in a 117-88 setback at Cleveland to opener the season. "We looked like we knew what we were doing more often tonight," New York coach Jeff Hornacek, who is in his first season with the team and is trying to integrate a roster that now includes Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, told reporters after the win.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE KNICKS (1-1): Noah did not make much of an impression in his Knicks' debut, going scoreless and grabbing six rebounds in the loss at Cleveland, but his broad range of skills was apparent in Saturday's home opener. The 6-11 center grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out a team-high seven assists while hitting both of his field goals attempts in 22 minutes. Noah's unselfishness helped each of the other four starters score at least 13 points, with second-year star Kristaps Porzingis' 21 points leading the way.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (2-1): Noah will get a big test on the defensive end from Detroit center Andre Drummond, who collected 20 points, 23 rebounds and three blocks in Sunday's 98-83 win over Milwaukee. Drummond, who also grabbed 20 boards in Friday's 108-82 triumph over Orlando, is getting credit from his teammates for the defensive performances the last two contests. "Defensively, he helps us out a whole bunch just by grabbing those rebounds and contesting shots," forward Tobias Harris told the team's website. "He’s working his butt off on the defensive end and offensively, he’s getting on the glass. He’s playing really confident right now and we need that from him."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks rookie G Ron Baker (ankle) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

2. Pistons rookie F Henry Ellenson is struggling to break into the rotation and did not play at all on Sunday after logging two minutes in each of the first two games.

3. The home team took each of the three meetings last season and New York is looking for its first win in Detroit since a 121-115 overtime triumph on Feb. 27, 2015.

PREDICTION: Pistons 99, Knicks 89