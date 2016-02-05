Pistons 111, Knicks 105

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Reggie Jackson scored 21 points, including two clutch late 3-pointers, and the Detroit Pistons rallied back after squandering a 27-point lead to edge the New York Knicks 111-105 on Thursday at The Palace.

Detroit’s point guard added five assists. Rookie Stanley Johnson, making his second career start, had a career-high 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Johnson started in place of shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who sat out with a groin injury after he slipped on Boston’s court Wednesday.

Center Andre Drummond supplied 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons (27-24), while small forward Marcus Morris added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Center Robin Lopez had 26 points and 16 rebounds and shooting guard Arron Afflalo contributed 24 points for the Knicks (23-29), who have lost seven of their last eight. Small forward Carmelo Anthony shot 4 of 18 from the field while finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Point guard Langston Galloway tossed in 17 points off the bench for the Knicks.

New York point guard Jose Calderon, who missed the previous four games with a strained groin, was held scoreless in 13 minutes.

The Knicks chipped away at Detroit’s 24-point halftime lead throughout the third quarter, finishing it on a 21-8 run to make it 78-71. Afflalo had 13 points in the quarter while Anthony and Lopez combined for 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Afflalo converted a three-point play and added a technical free throw moments later to cut Detroit’s lead to 86-81. Galloway’s 3-pointer with 5:13 remaining pulled the Knicks within 89-88 and he made another with 2:45 left to tie it at 95.

After Jackson uncharacteristically missed two free throws, Lopez made a layup off an Anthony feed to give New York its first lead. Pistons reserve forward Anthony Tolliver responded with a 3-pointer to put Detroit back on top 98-97. Jackson hit a 3 after Anthony missed from deep, and the Pistons’ lead was suddenly back to four.

Jackson fired in another one from the left wing after Lopez’s dunk and effectively killed New York’s comeback.

The Knicks trailed by as much as 27 -- tying their third-biggest deficit this season -- midway through the second quarter. They shot 27.9 percent from the field during the first half and trailed 60-36 at the break.

NOTES: Pistons SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s streak of 208 consecutive games played, which ended Thursday, was the second longest in the league behind Cleveland PF Tristan Thompson’s 336 games. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy shot down a trade rumor involving PG Brandon Jennings and Brooklyn PF Thaddeus Young. “I got my email from (GM) Jeff (Bower) will all the discussions that have gone on and there was no mention of Brooklyn and no mention of Jennings,” he said. ... Knicks coach Derek Fisher didn’t have any qualms about putting PG Jose Calderon in the starting lineup after a four-game absence. “Our starters were playing well before Jose went out,” he said. ... The Knicks complete their pre-All-Star Game break schedule with three home games, starting with Memphis on Friday. The Pistons play next at Indiana on Saturday. ... The Knicks won the first meeting 108-96 on Dec. 29. The teams meet once more March 5 in New York.