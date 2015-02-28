Knicks snap losing streak with win over Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The New York Knicks have a patchwork lineup without superstar Carmelo Anthony. They relied on desire and hustle, as well as several season-best performances, to get their first victory since the All-Star forward underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Center Andrea Bargnani had a season-high 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Knicks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 121-115 double-overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at The Palace.

New York overcame an 18-point deficit, including a five-point deficit in the closing seconds of regulation, to notch its first victory since Feb. 1.

“That’s the way we have to play,” said reserve guard Shane Larkin, who scored nine of his season-high 16 points in the second overtime session. “We have to be the most hungry team every single night. I’d say we definitely went out there and fought harder than them tonight. We’ve just got to keep doing that.”

Power forward Lou Amundson contributed 17 points and a career-high-tying 14 rebounds for the Knicks (11-46) and shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points. Point guard Langston Galloway hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation and finished with 12 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Knicks at Pistons

“We all just had to buy in,” Larkin said. “AB (Bargnani) had a great game but we had a bunch of other guys with 15 or 16. We all did it as a group and that’s how we’re going to have to win games the rest of the year.”

The Knicks’ defense clamped down at a crucial time, holding the Pistons scoreless in the final 3:06 of regulation. Their free throw shooting was clutch in the overtime sessions, as they converted all 12 of their attempts while the Pistons went 4-for-10 from the line.

“We just continued to challenge our guys on taking individual and collective pride in who they are and how they perform each night,” New York coach Derek Fisher said. “In this league, there are no nights off and there isn’t anything easy. You have to take ownership of what’s going on out there.”

Power forward Greg Monroe led the Pistons with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Center Andre Drummond supplied 21 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for Detroit (23-35), while shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19 points and backup shooting guard Jodie Meeks tossed in 16 points.

Point guard Reggie Jackson contributed 16 points but shot 5 for 24 from the field as the Knicks collapsed their defense when he tried to get into the lane.

“It wasn’t anything special that we did,” Fisher said. “We just kept competing and fighting as hard as we could.”

Detroit has now lost at least one game to the teams with the five worst records -- Philadelphia, Minnesota, Orlando and the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Knicks.

“The second half was terrible,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “That’s the second game in a row where our starters have come out of the locker room at halftime and not been any good. Tonight, we didn’t even try defensively.”

Rebounding and turnovers were also a factor. The Knicks had a 36-28 rebounding edge after halftime and turned 10 Detroit turnovers into 15 points.

“Amundson was very active on the boards,” Meeks said. “We needed to make plays down the stretch (but) the Knicks did that, so you have to give credit to them.”

Hardaway’s layup with 2:35 left in the second overtime session gave New York a 110-107 advantage. Forward Anthony Tolliver’s 3-point shot pulled the Pistons within one at 112-111. Larkin answered with a three-point play with 28 seconds left to make it 115-111 and added four free throws in the final 22.4 seconds to clinch the victory.

NOTES: Knicks PG Jose Calderon (sore left Achilles tendon) did not play and will have an MRI on Saturday. He has started 42 games this season. ... The Pistons, who entered the night one game out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, completed a five-game homestand. “We’re going to have to win a lot of games on the road because we play 15 of our last 25 and seven of our next eight on the road,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We’re in a position where we’ve got something to play for.” ... Detroit C Andre Drummond and PF Greg Monroe are the only teammates averaging a double-double. ... The Knicks have lost to every team in the league except for Philadelphia, Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers. ... The Pistons won the first two meetings. The teams will play once more in New York on April 15.