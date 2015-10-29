FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 30, 2015 / 3:10 AM / 2 years ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked a shot and dished out an assist in 24 minutes as the Knicks rolled to a 122-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in an opening night laugher at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The 20-year-old struggled with his shot, making just three of 11 attempts from the field, but knocked down nine of 12 free-throw attempts and even connected on a 3-pointer in his NBA debut. “His level of aggression is remarkable for a young guy of his size that doesn’t carry a lot of weight,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “He’s not afraid to go in there and mix it up and that’s why he was able to get to the free-throw line so much tonight.”

F/C Kevin Seraphin (sore right knee) and F Lou Amundson (sore lower back) were sidelined for Thursday’s game against the Hawks.

F Derrick Williams picked up the slack Wednesday, scoring 24 off the bench, pacing a group of reserves that put 73 points on the board.

F Carmelo Anthony got off to a slow start, going 4-of-16 from the field to finish with 11 points but added six rebounds and five assists on Wednesday.

G Arron Afflalo was out with a strained left hamstring. He reportedly might miss up to two weeks.

F Lou Amundson (sore lower back) and F/C Kevin Seraphin (sore right knee) were sidelined for Thursday’s game against the Hawks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
