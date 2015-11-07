FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 8, 2015 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kristaps Porzingis was averaging 4.4 fouls in his first five games.

G Langston Galloway led the league in 3-point field goal percentage at .647 (11 of 17) through his first five games.

G Langston Galloway was leading the league entering Friday night's game in 3-point field goal percentage at .647 (11 of 17).

G Arron Afflalo missed his sixth straight game on Friday with a strained left hamstring.

Arron Afflalo missed his sixth straight game on Friday night with a strained left hamstring.

G Arron Afflalo missed his sixth straight game for the Knicks with a strained left hamstring.

