New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis was averaging 4.4 fouls in his first five games.

G Langston Galloway led the league in 3-point field goal percentage at .647 (11 of 17) through his first five games.

G Langston Galloway was leading the league entering Friday night’s game in 3-point field goal percentage at .647 (11 of 17).

G Arron Afflalo missed his sixth straight game on Friday with a strained left hamstring.

Arron Afflalo missed his sixth straight game on Friday night with a strained left hamstring.

G Arron Afflalo missed his sixth straight game for the Knicks with a strained left hamstring.